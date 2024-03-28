Them: The Scare Trailer Released by Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's racial horror anthology series Them is coming back for a new installment, titled The Sacre. You can check out the trailer, below!

When Can You Watch Them: The Scare on Amazon Prime?

As per the press announcement from Prime Video: "This second installment will consist of eight episodes and premiere on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All episodes will be available upon release."

What Will Them: The Scare Be About?

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Them will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, a city on the razor's edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family...

The first installment of Them (Covenant) was also set in California – specifically early 1950s Los Angeles, where the Emory family became the first black family to settle in Compton. From there, a mix of racial tensions for bigoted neighbors, and supernatural forces inside the house itself all converged to push the Emorys to the brink of insanity – and evil. Deborah Ayorinde starred in that first installment as Livia "Lucky" Emory, and will return for Them: The Scare in the lead role of Detective Dawn Reeve.

Them sparked a lot of controversy over the issue of "black trauma porn," i.e. the objectable practice of mining the racial injustices suffered by African-Americans as inspiration for horror genre stories. That spoke to the level of real-life horror and fear that the series tapped into – let alone the haunting supernatural elements of the show.

Them: The Scare Cast & Crew Info Explained

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Them: The Scare will star Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as "Detective Dawn Reeve," Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as "Athena," Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as "Edmund Gaines." Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God's Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me... Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

﻿

Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.