Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Returns in Season 3 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 just got a wild new teaser. The wildly popular show is returning to Paramount+ on June 2. Along with a press release from the streamer, a new clip of Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky as he tries to deal with some new wrinkles in this drug war. Kingstown is blowing up, quite literally, and it's up to the Mayor to get to the bottom of these explosions bubbling up across all the different factions. In some ways, it wouldn't be right for a Taylor Sheridan show to go without explosions for an extended period of time. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is going to be a wild ride. Check it out for yourself down below!

Here's how Paramount+ describes the upcoming season: "In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions."

Renner's Been Hard At Work On Mayor Of Kingstown

Right around this year's Super Bowl, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Renner about his return to Mayor of Kingstown. As one of Paramount+'s biggest surprises, fans were eagerly awaiting his return on the streaming platform. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has found himself another hit. However, things just wouldn't have been the same without Renner in tow. After the snowplow accident, there was legitimate concern that he might never work again. But, the MCU star told us that they were already hard at work back then.

"We're two episodes in, we got eight more to go," Renner said in our interview. "I'm only reading [one] episode at a time. So I don't know that much, and wouldn't tell you anyway. But I think it's gonna be pretty exciting. There's a lot of… It's very Kingstown storytelling. It's a lot. It's pretty amazing. It's pretty exciting. I can't wait. We're just about to start Episode Three tomorrow, so let's see how we go."

