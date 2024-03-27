Fear Factor Reboot in the Works

Fear Factor is coming back with a brand new reboot. Endemol Shine North America announced the return of the IP with an "ESNA twist." Variety spoke to CEO Sharon Levy about the path forward for the fan-favorite reality competition series. It seems like they're big fans of the NBC favorite. (Fans will remember that Joe Rogan was the host of Fear Factor from 2001-06.) Now, after multiple reboot attempts, including one short-lived one at MTV with Ludacris in 2017, they're trying it again. "I am a huge horror fan," Levy says. And, that might guide their thinking about what to do to make the Fear Factor concept fresher for new viewers.

When it comes to bringing back Y2K favorites, ESNA has been busy. They're envisioning a Wipeout reboot along with a new take on Deal or No Deal. But, Levy said there's a really appealing hook for the new Fear Factor. They're "using where we are in society and how crippled people are by fear — and how important it is to overcome that as a backbone," the executive argued. "We are looking at it completely differently than it has ever been done before. When you have a category like 'Fear Factor,' which is a social experiment with real stakes, the potential of that idea excites me."

Why Fear Factor Isn't A Straight-Up Reboot?

(Photo: NBC)

While they could have just re-done Fear Factor as it was in the early 2000s and probably collected their profit, the company is dreaming bigger. For their Deal or No Deal reinvigoration, they looked toward an island concept for inspiration. (Using Fantasy Island and other long-dormant TV properties to resurrect an early-aughts favorite? That's clever in its own way.) Still, Levy and her team aren't just digging up old shows and hustling them out the door. There's got to be a reason for them to exist.

"I'm not a fan of a straight-up reboot without a reason for being," Levy explained. "You need to give them a reason to watch. And it has to feel of the moment. Development is probably always my first true love. It's how I started and as much as I love making things, I love cracking them ahead of time. I'd much prefer arguing and fighting and testing and prototyping format beats and thinking about things. Looking in the catalog and asking, 'What are we going to do with "Deal or No Deal"?' Having this idea to set it on an island and make it a social competition was a crazy idea."

How Did Fear Factor Go Last Time Out?

MTV's re-imagining actually ran for about two seasons. Ludacris was the man issuing the challenges and the extreme stunt quotient was bumped up. Here's how they described the series: "MTV is giving viewers the chance to conquer their fears head on with a refresh of the break-through series "Fear Factor." Ludacris will host the new installment, custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever. Filled with new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today's cultural zeitgeist, "Fear Factor" contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors."

Are you interested in a new Fear Factor? Let us know down in the comments!