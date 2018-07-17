‘This Is Us’ Stars Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Reunite in Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Video

The cast of This Is Us couldn’t be any more excited to be back to work. Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon, shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring his on-screen wife, Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, during their first day back on set of season 3.

In the clip, Sullivan shows his and Metz’s characters’ names on their adjoining trailers before knocking on Metz’s trailer door.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let’s see where she is. Chrissy? You home?” he asks.

When he gets no answer, he ventures over to the hair and makeup trailer, where Metz is sitting in a chair.

“Are we back at work?” Sullivan excitedly asks when he moves in for a mirror selfie.

“Hi! We are!” Metz exclaims to the camera.

“WE’RE BACK TO WORK! @chrissymetz and I are stoked!” Sullivan captioned the fun video.

Metz hared her own social media post the night before filming began, opening up about what felt to her like “the first day of school.”

“Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school!” Metz wrote in an Instagram caption. “It’s difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me. I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!”

Sullivan and Metz aren’t the only ones happy to be back at work on the hit NBC drama. Last week, series creator Dan Fogelman teased the start of season 3 before sharing a behind-the-scenes photo.

The photo, which was a still image from a camera during filming, showed Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) sitting at the breakfast table with an excited look on his face, with Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) smiling on from the background.

“First scene up, Season 3 baby!!!” Fogelman wrote.

Fans missing the emotional storylines from This Is Us will be happy to learn that the first episode of season 3 is a doozy. After separately reading the script for the episode, both Metz and Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) said they spilled some tears.

“Reading the first episode of [This Is Us] season 3, followed by [Queer Eye] is NOT for the faint of heart,” Moore captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story in June.

Metz said the script made her cry so much while on a plane that a flight attendant asked if she was OK.

“Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home… The flight attendant asked if I was okay… still not sure,” Metz wrote, also in June.

Season 3 of This Is Us is set to premiere on NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 25.