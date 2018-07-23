New ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Photo Shows Jack and Rebecca Enjoying Carnival Date

Production on This Is Us season three is well underway, and there is a new photo to share from the set, showing Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore hard at work.

Roxy Olin, who works on the show behind-the-scenes and is the daughter of director Ken Olin, shared a black and white photo from the set Saturday. It shows Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) on a date at what appears to be a carnival. Rebecca just spotted something, and Jack appears to be trying to hide behind her.

“Well we stayed out all night but who wouldn’t to be with Jack and Rebecca,” Olin wrote.

The photo was also shared on the official This Is Us page. “This photo might be black and white, but their love is full of color,” the caption reads.

This Is Us started production last month, and filming of the premiere episode is already complete. On Monday, writer Jay Oyegun tweeted a photo from the first day of episode two filming. That image shows Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) in the present. Oyegun also tweeted a photo of the script title page, but hid the episode’s title.

“Here we go. Wait until you see this incredible script from @KayOyegun,” Moore tweeted.

Although the This Is Us cast and crew have been very careful about not spoiling secrets about the upcoming episodes, they have all been surprisingly open about sharing behind-the-scenes moments. Last week, actors Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz shared a video from the makeup trailer.

Day 2 of filming season 3 of #ThisIsUs and we got @justinhartley back in the building with the beautiful @skelechiwatson. It’s gonnna be one hell of a season!!! Can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store… pic.twitter.com/AmD4a9NnkB — roxy olin (@roxyolin) July 11, 2018

“Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school!” Metz shared on her own Instagram page. “It’s difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me. I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!”

Another behind-the-scenes photo from earlier this month shows Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, who play Randall and Beth.

Beth is also at the center of This Is Us‘ new mystery. At the end of season three, we saw a flash-forward with Randall and an adult version of his daughter, Tess, preparing to visit a woman referred to as “her.” That’s led fans to speculate that the “her” is Beth on her deathbed.

However, Watson assured fans that Beth is not dying.

“My mom was like, ‘I’m not going to watch this show next season,’” Watson told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Why?’ She’s like, ‘Because they’re going to kill you, and I don’t like it.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, they’re not going to kill me!’ [Creator Dan Fogelman] and I spoke about it — they’re not going to kill Beth. She’s going to survive. It feels good to know.”

This Is Us season three starts on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Ron Batzdorff / NBC