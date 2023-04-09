This Is Us Star Sterling K. Brown and Creator Reuniting for New Series

Sterling K. Brown is known for an array of roles, including playing N'Jobu in Black Panther as well as his Emmy-winning role in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. However, most fans know that actor for playing Randall Pearson in This Is Us, which also earned him an Emmy in 2017 and five consecutive nominations during the show's six-season run. The beloved family drama came to an end on NBC last year, but Brown's days working with the show's creator are not over. This week, Variety reported that Brown will be working with Dan Fogelman once again for a new Hulu drama series.

Currently, not much is known about Brown and Fogelman's next collaboration, but Variety shares that the untitled show has been described as a thriller that would see Brown starring as the head of security for a former president. Fogelman is set to write the script for the new series as well as executive produce via Rhode Island Ave. Productions along with Jess Rosenthal. In addition to starring in the project, Brown will also executive produce along with John Hoberg. Fogelman has an overall deal with 20th Television, who will be making the project.

Will Sterling K. Brown Return To Marvel?

You may recall Brown played Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) father, N'Jobu, in Black Panther and was killed by his own brother at the beginning of the film. However, Brown would be open to returning to the franchise if the opportunity presented itself. In 2021, the This Is Us alum tweeted a link to a fan campaign trying to get him back into the franchise. "Some 'Black Panther fans wants Sterling K. Brown back in the MCU," the actor tweeted alongside the article. "If there's a way, I would be honored #WakandaForever."

While speaking with Variety in 2019, Brown revealed that he actually auditioned for the role of M'Baku, the Jabari leader played by Winston Duke.

"I was doing The People v. O.J. [Simpson: American Crime Story] and Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote [Black Panther] with Ryan Coogler was one of our writers," Brown began, "and he was like, 'Yeah man, I'm writing this Black Panther movie and everything,' and I was like, 'Say what? … Yo, you've got to let me know who I've got to talk to; I want to be in Wakanda!'

"I originally went in for M'Baku, and I had fun with it; I was taking my shirt off and I was like, 'Yeah, come mess with this cad, see if you can handle it!' They were laughing, and [Ryan] was like, 'Look man, you had a great audition, I don't know if the timetable necessarily works out with your TV show or whatnot, but I've got this role of N'Jobu that I need a real actor for, and if you vibe with it, maybe it's something you'd consider doing.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman's new series.