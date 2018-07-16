Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown Celebrate ‘This Is Us’ Emmy Nominations

With last week’s Emmy Award nominations, not many TV fans were surprised to see that NBC‘s This Is Us snagged eight nods. While fans rejoiced over the show’s recognition, no one was happier than the drama’s cast and crew — including Mandy Moore, who celebrated her co-stars and co-workers’ achievements.

Congrats to our remarkable #ThisIsUs family, cast and crew on 8 #emmy nominations including drama series! @MiloVentimiglia and @SterlingKBrown plus #roncephasjones and #GeraldMcRaney (plus costumes makeup and music). So much gratitude for the recognition!! 💗💗💗💗 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 12, 2018

Though Moore was not nominated for her individual performance in the series, she marveled at the nods her co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown received, as well as those for guest stars Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney.

“Congrats to our remarkable #ThisIsUs family, cast and crew on 8 #emmy nominations including drama series! [Milo Ventimiglia] and [Sterling K. Brown] plus [Ron Cephas Jones] and #[Gerald McRaney] (plus costumes makeup and music). So much gratitude for the recognition!!” Moore wrote on Twitter last week.

Brown, who plays Moore’s on-screen son Randall Pearson, celebrated alongside Moore in a response to her tweet.

“So happy we get to be there together, Ma…love ya lots! 😘❤️” he wrote.

Ventimiglia, who plays Pearson family patriarch Jack Pearson, also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the nomination.

“….it all starts with the words. Grateful to be here,” he wrote in a retweet of the This Is Us writers’ Twitter account.

Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, Ventimiglia and Moore’s other on-screen son, also congratulated his coworkers.

“A huge congrats to [Milo Ventimiglia], [Sterling K. Brown] and my entire [This Is Us] family on the [Emmy] noms!!!! Lots of talent, hard work, and heart is poured into this incredible show. Couldn’t be prouder to be part of it!!” Hartley wrote.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kevin and Randall’s sister Kate Pearson, mentioned all those nominated in her own tweet.

“CONGRATS to the amazing [This Is Us] fam for the well deserved #Emmy noms! Yes, [Sterling K. Brown] , [Milo Ventimiglia] , [Ron Cephas Jones] , [Gerald McRaney] & our brilliant costume & make up depts! #ThisIsUs thanks you, [Television Academy] !” she wrote.

In its sophomore season, This Is Us scored nominations for outstanding drama series, lead actor in a drama series (Ventimiglia, Brown), guest actor in a drama (Jones, McRaney), as well as nominations for costume design, makeup and music.

“Sending congrats to our entire #ThisIsUs fam on the Emmy nods. The individuals and the collective!” wrote the show’s creator Dan Fogelman. “Dusting off the tux and starting intermittent fasting, whatever that is.”

As excited as the cast was to earn eight total nominations, they were even more anxious to get started on season 3, which is set to premiere this fall. Brown and his on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) joined the latest viral dance craze, celebrating the start of production by dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

Season 3 production started last week, with Fogelman sharing a look at the first scene of the season that features Watson and Brown.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.