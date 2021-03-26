Netflix's Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Suffers Stroke

✖

Jeff Lowe, who audiences met in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Madness, and Mayhem, recently suffered a stroke in an Oklahoma casino, with wife Lauren revealing to TMZ that she believes he was poisoned. Lowe's wife noted that, while in the casino, a man claiming to be friends with the Tiger King star approached them, even knowing what drinks he preferred, despite the pair not recognizing them. Toxicology reports came back negative for commonly abused drugs, with Lauren thinking the mystery individual might have used something "more exotic" on Lowe, resulting in the stroke. While Lowe still has issues with speech and coordination, he is at home recuperating after spending three days in the hospital.

Lowe was one of many figures in the world of exotic animal ownership that was featured in Tiger King, as he came into the picture when Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage was at the risk of losing his GW Zoo, providing Exotic with the necessary funds to keep the operation running. Given the nature of the industry and the involvement of large amounts of money, this partnership ended up frustrating both Exotic and Lowe, pitting the personalities against one another.

Exotic himself is currently serving a 22-year sentence on multiple counts of animal abuse and mistreatment, as well as for hiring someone to murder Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. Lowe hasn't been without legal troubles, as the United States Department of Justice named both Jeff and Lauren as the subjects of a civil complaint alleging inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act last November.

“The Lowes’ failure to provide basic veterinary care, appropriate food, and safe living conditions for the animals does not meet standards required by both the Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Brightbill of the Environment and Natural Resources Division shared in a statement. “Exhibitors cannot evade the law simply by shutting out the USDA and moving their animals elsewhere. The Department of Justice will support the USDA in pursuing those who violate federal animal protection laws.”

“Animal exhibitors, whether they exhibit in person or on-line, must possess a license and provide adequate care for their animals as provided for by Animal Welfare Act regulations,” U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) General Counsel Stephen A. Vaden added. “This action reflects the priority that USDA places on the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act.”

Stay tuned for details on future Tiger King exploits.