Tiger King Gets a Joe Dirt Parody Poster

Largely due in part to the masses being stuck inside, Netflix’s Tiger King is all the rage on social media. The bizarre true crime docuseries looks at former zookeeper Joe Exotic, now a convicted animal abuser that resides in the federal prison system.The eccentric Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — has become a viral sensation in his own right, being the subject of thousands of memes being shared around the web. That includes a new poster from fan art extraordinaire BossLogic, mixing Exotic with David Spader’s Joe Dirt, a classic movie in its own right.

The end result? Well, it’s about as epic as it sounds. Featuring Spader dressed as Exotic, tigers are strewn all about the poster, a nod to Exotic’s Wynnewood Exotic Animal Zoo. See the poster for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after Tiger King debuted on Netflix, Exotic filed a lawsuit against the federal government seeking $94 million in damages plus an official pardon from the Trump administration. Exotic is representing himself in the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all,” Exotic wrote in a statement on his Facebook page. “The Agencies and its counter parts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to creat [sic] an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard working American businesses for self gain. I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along witht [sic] the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share.”

In addition to Tiger King on Netflix, UCP is developing a limited series based on a podcast about Exotic’s trial and incarceration. As of now, SNL mainstay Kate McKinnon is still attached to the project. She’s expected to play long-time Exotic adversary Carole Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.