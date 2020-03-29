Tiger King Memes Are Taking Over Twitter

People are currently staying home and self-isolating, which means binge-watching is more popular than ever. The Internet's latest obsession is Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which focuses on a lively tiger breeder named Joe Exotic who once ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focused on big cats. Since the docu-series dropped on March 20th, people have fallen in love with the series and formed opinions about its eccentric characters. Even celebrities are fawning over the show with Dax Shepard and Edward Norton recently fighting over who will get to play Joe Exoctic in the upcoming narrative remake. Unsurprisingly, the show has also sparked tons of memes on Twitter, and they continue to bring us immense joy in these dark times.

POPSUGAR recently created a Twitter Moment, which focuses on some of the best Tiger King memes. "The only thing better than Netflix's Tiger King are the memes," the moment boasts. Before checking out some of the best tweets, you can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Here are some of the best Tiger King memes to hit Twitter...