Netflix Top 10: Tiger King Finally Dethroned After 25 Days at #1

It only took a few days after its debut on Netflix for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness to become a massive hit with audiences, and it hasn’t looked back since. The documentary series has claimed the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 list for a whopping 25 consecutive days, far and away the longest streak in the short history of the charts. However, that streak was snapped on Friday by a surprising contender. Many thought that it would be a new and exciting Netflix original that took out Joe Exotic, like the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction next week. But it was actually a newly-added family film that’s already a decade old. Illumination’s beloved franchise-starter Despicable Me is now the most popular movie or show on Netflix.

Kids have been home from school for weeks on end at this point, and parents are likely seeking any new content to keep them occupied. Enter Despicable Me, one of the most popular animated films of the last decade or two. Minions are an absolute hit with kids around the world, and this quick dethroning of Tiger King proves it.

Despicable Me arrived on Netflix on Thursday, April 16th. Just one day later, it was already the most popular title on the entire service. That shows just how much power the Minions have with children. Despite coming out in 2010, the film is still widely loved by families everywhere.

Steve Carell and the adorable yellow Minions now begin their reign as the kings of Netflix. There’s no telling how long they will last, but toppling Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin was a feat in and of itself. Take a look at the rest of the Top 10 shakes out below.

Despicable Me

“Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

“Meet Joe exotic, the gun-toting operator of an Oklahoma big cat park. He’s been accused of hiring someone to murder his chief rival, Carole Baskin.”

Outer Banks

“On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.”

Ozark

“After his business partner cheats a dangerous client, financial adviser Marty must devise a radical plan to save the lives of himself and his family.”

The Innocence Files

“The Innocence Project unravels missteps and deceit in a series of wrongful convictions, exposing the injustice inflicted on victims and the accused.”

Code 8

“In a city where super-powered people are ostracized, an earnest day laborer considers using his outlawed abilities for money to save his sick mother.”

All American

“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.”

Money Heist

“Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

“Chris D’Elia takes the stage from Minneapolis to offer his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers.”

The Big Show Show

“Former WWE wrestler the Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.”