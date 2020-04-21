Netflix Reveals How Many Households Watched Tiger King

✖

Streaming services have had an interesting significance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as those who are staying at home and social distancing can still check out plenty of shows and movies. One staple of many people's pandemic viewing has been Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, a buzzworthy documentary series that hit the platform almost exactly one month ago. Thanks to Netflix's recent first-quarter earnings release, we now have a better idea of how many people checked out the series. According to the report, the series has been sampled by 64 million Netflix households worldwide in the first month since its release.

Of course, Netflix has a wildly different way of counting viewership, compared to the standard Nielsen ratings used on linear TV. The streaming service counts a household "viewing" a title if it watched the program for at least two minutes, something that has caused some controversy with their numbers in the past. But given the fact that more than 34 million unique viewers had reportedly watched Tiger King in its first ten days, these overall "household" numbers don't seem too far-fetched.

If you haven't watched Tiger King yet, you can check out Netflix's official synopsis below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

