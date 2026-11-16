Tim Allen Has Bad News for Home Improvement Fans Waiting for a Revival Series

The good news for Tim Allen fans is that he’ll probably keep coming back to the role of Buzz Lightyear as long as Disney-Pixar keeps wanting new Toy Story movies. (Well, except for the time they got Chris Evans. Or Patrick Warburton. But those were multiversal variants, arguably.) The bad news is he’s not likely to return to the role of Tim “The Toolman” Taylor from Home Improvement. Though the character was based on his stand-up comedy routines about men being pigs and grunting for joy when tools are in their hands, it seems the actor has moved on from any notion of a revival series.

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Interviewed by Deadline at the Governor’s Awards, Allen answered a direct question about a revival with a big, blatant “No” upfront. He added, “Shifting Gears was what I wanted to do. I went through all three versions of my life: construction equipment, outdoor equipment, and now we’re doing cars…To go back to Home Improvement, I don’t think is worth it.” You can see the full video below:

Tim Allen on if a possible ‘Home Improvement’ reboot could come down the line | #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/Z2lbsZALg0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 16, 2026

Tim Allen’s Motives Have Changed

image courtesy of pixar

In Shifting Gears, Allen plays Matt Parker, who runs an auto customization shop. In Last Man Standing, he played Mike Baxter, who ran an outdoor sporting goods store. In Home Improvement, although his focus was power tools, Tim Taylor also liked working on cars and enjoyed the outdoors, so it’s not necessarily as much of an arc of progression as Allen describes it. Nonetheless, he can’t be blamed for preferring his current character over his older one, though it wasn’t that long ago that he revisited The Santa Clause‘s Scott Calvin for a streaming series that received respectable ratings and reviews. The last time he played Tim Taylor was in 2021, as a guest spot on Last Man Standing.

Previously, though, Allen had stated that the actors who played his kids were the holdup for any potential reunion. Zachary Ty Bryan has become a repeat criminal offender, Jonathan Taylor Thomas prefers to work behind the camera now, and Noah Smith has given up acting. Thomas and actress Patricia Richardson, who played Tim’s wife Jill, have said Allen has never spoken to them about it. Earl Hindman, who played wise neighbor Wilson, is dead, but Allen does periodically appear with Richard Karn, who played his TV sidekick Al, on other shows. Perhaps he’s finally telling us what he really thought all along: he’s over the character, but didn’t want to be the one to have to say it.

Certainly Disney, which owns the series, would be happy to bring Allen back, as they have for every other franchise he’s in. Comedic takes come and go, but on a primal level, Allen grunting like a wild animal before injuring himself with power tools is a shtick that will always be amusing, in every generation, like the comedy of the Three Stooges. It may wear thin eventually, but there will always be a new group of kids and families who prefer a safe, staged version of Jackass-style pratfalls to the real thing. It doesn’t sound like they’re getting any new content, but with a full eight seasons on DVD, there’s a wealth of material already to enjoy.

Do you want Tim Allen to change his mind, or is his “No” an acceptable answer? Grunt out your thoughts below.