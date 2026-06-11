Tim Allen Just Explained What’s Stopping the Home Improvement Reboot From Happening

Tim Allen is returning to one of his most beloved characters with Toy Story 5, and fans are excited to see Buzz Lightyear and Woody back in action for another adventure. That’s not the only franchise in Allen’s catalog that fans would like to see a return from though, as a Home Improvement reboot has been talked about for some time, but Allen recently revealed what is stopping that reboot from happening.

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In a new interview with US Magazine, Allen was asked about the status of the Home Improvement reboot, and Allen revealed the challenges it’s currently facing. “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen said. “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

What Is Happening With The Home Improvement Cast

While Allen, Patricia Richardson, and Richard Karn have continued to work on various projects, the actors who played the family’s three boys have been a different story. Zachery Ty Bryan (Brad), Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Randy), and Taran Noah Smith (Mark) haven’t appeared in that many projects over the past decade, though not for the same reason.

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in November of last year due to a domestic violence violation, but even before that, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony assault, and robbery. Earlier this year, Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in jail due to his 2024 DUI arrest.

Richardson addressed the possibility of a reboot in an interview with the Back to the Best podcast, where she revealed Allen hadn’t spoken to Richardson or Thomas before making the initial comments about the reboot. That’s where Richardson also addressed the status of the other actors, and it doesn’t seem like a reboot is happening anytime soon.

“He never asked me and he never asked [on-screen son] Jonathan [Taylor Thomas], who I talk to,” Richardson said. “I called Jonathan one day, I said, ‘Has he asked you about this?’ And he went, ‘No, why is he going around telling everybody that we’re all on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me. I think that’s weird.’”

Richardson then said, “Zachery [Ty Bryan] is now a felon. Taran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show, he’s not an actor anymore. Jonathan’s not really interested in acting, he wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson.”

Suffice it to say, those are likely several of the issues Allen is referring to, so at least as of now, it might be a while before a reboot actually happens, and it could very well not happen at all.

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