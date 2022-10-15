Tim Curry's Lost Joker Voice From Batman: The Animated Series Surfaces

DC Comics has been trying to get their cinematic universe to correct its course for the last few years and with successes like Aquaman, Shazam!, Joker and The Batman, they may have finally found their footing. You would think that a company that had a ton of success with their animated universe, that was created by Bruce Timm, they wouldn't have had such a hard time with live-action. With such classic projects as Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Static Shock, Superman: The Animated Series and even Batman: The Animated Series there's a clear formula for DC's success. Batman: The Animated Series definitely made Batman even more popular to kids growing up in the early '90s but it also made the Joker just as famous. In the animated series, Joker was most known to be voiced by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, but he was previously voiced by Tim Curry. Curry was replaced by Hamill, but not before he recorded some dialogue as the Clown Prince of Crime. A fan of the series has found some of the actors dialogue from a recent documentary and replaced Hamill's voice in one key scene that you can check out below.

"In a recent Documentary with Batman TAS, they released some of Tim Curry's Joker Recordings before he was replaced by Mark Hamill," the account revealed on Twitter. "I cleaned up and enhanced his audio recordings a bit while trying to sync it up with better footage."

In a recent Documentary with Batman TAS, they released some of Tim Curry's Joker Recordings before he was replaced by Mark Hamill. I cleaned up and enhanced his audio recordings a bit while trying to sync it up with better footage.

The next DC Comics project to feature the Joker still be the sequel to 2019's Joker movie, Joker: Folie A Deux. The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

