‘Timeless’ Season 2 Trailer Released

NBC has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Timeless.

In the trailer, Abigail Spencer’s time-traveling historian Lucy declares just how much the events of the show’s first season have impacted her, stating “my life has completely changed overnight,” and from the looks of the trailer she’s not just talking about time travel. The trailer gives fans a brief look at not just new adventures in time and the promise of a new enemy, but some eagerly-anticipated romance as well as Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) kiss. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans do have a few more weeks to wait to see Timeless return to television — the show returns March 11 — considering that the show almost didn’t make it to a second season, waiting just a couple more weeks will be worth it. Last spring, NBC officially cancelled the time-travelling series, but a very loud outcry from fans prompted the network to reconsider and, ultimately, reverse the decision and renew Timeless for a second season. Photos from the upcoming second season premiere debuted back in December, revealing that the time-travelling heroes will be headed back to World War 1 with the season premiere fittingly titled “The War to End All Wars.”

And it’s not just World War 1 that Lucy, Wyatt, and Rufus (Malcom Barrett) will find themselves travelling to. NBC has previously announced that the new season will feature a handful of historical figures, such as Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr and William Randolph Hearst while the trailer teases different time periods as well. 1955, 1941, 1918, and 1692 are all teased in the trailer hinting that the team is going to have quite an adventure on their hands when Timeless returns.

Timeless returns for its second season on Sunday, March 11 at 10/9c on NBC.