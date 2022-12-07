Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Endorses Fan Obsession With Nightwing's Butt

Nightwing is one of DC's most popular superheroes and while fans love the Batman-adjacent hero for a number of reasons, there is one attribute that the fandom has a particular fixation with: his backside. The character's physique has long been a focus for fans of the comics so much so that when Brenton Thwaites was cast as the hero in HBO Max's Titans, some fans wondered if the actor would live up those very specific expectations. Four seasons on, fans seem pretty happy with Titans — and Thwaites' Dick Grayson/Nightwing — overall, and now the actor is speaking out about the fixation on the character's butt, telling SFX Magazine (via Cinema Blend) that it's not something he'd shy away from or be offended by.

"I don't know what to say except I will keep doing some squats!" Thwaites said. "That's cool. The episodes aren't about my ass, although it's not something I would shy away from or be offended by."

Thwaites went on to talk a bit about how comics characters are sexualized, noting that Nightwing's physique is only part of the character.

"You look at the comics and both males and females are sexualized," he said. "that's just part of the content to get people in. It's the two-sided character. It's Dick Grayson and then when he puts the suit on, he's shiny. He's sexy, charismatic, and a superhero. That's just part of it."

Who stars in Titans?

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin and ay Lycurgo. Also appearing in Season 4 are Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente, and Lisa Ambalavanar.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

When does Titans return with new episodes?

Part 1 of Season 4 of Titans is now streaming on HBO Max. Part 2 does not yet have a release date but is expected in early 2023.

