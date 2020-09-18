Titans, Young Justice, and More DC Classics Moving to HBO Max

✖

Though long expected by fans of the DC Universe streaming service WarnerMedia made it official today, revealing that the DC Universe program is transitioning into DC Universe Infinite and most of its content will be moving over to HBO Max. Moving forward the HBO Max streaming service will be the new home for new DC series, key DC classics and DC Universe originals including the just announced Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC’s Stargirl Season 1. In addition, Titans will be moving to HBO Max for its upcoming third season (with the first two also coming along as well), but the big news is that Harley Quinn has officially been renewed for a third season and will be a Max Original going forward.

With its change from DC Universe to DC Universe Infinite, the service will transition primarily into a premium digital comic book platform featuring an expanded collection of comics and Original Graphic Novels, spanning over 80 years of the DC Multiverse. The new version of the service is set to launch on January 21, 2021. With access to more than 24,000 comic books at launch, DC Universe Infinite subscribers will also encounter digital-first comics, exclusive access to DC fan events, as well as a steady stream of recently released comics six months after the physical versions hit store shelves.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

DC Universe subscribers that want to keep watching the DC originals will have access to special offer to ad an HBO Max subscription to their DC Universe account. In celebration of Batman Day and the announcement of DC Universe Infinite, eligible subscribers can upgrade their service to include HBO Max for an additional $4.99 per month for a limited time. The off is now available through October 30, 2020.

DC Universe Infinite will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month). On February 1, 2021, every DC Universe Infinite subscriber, existing members or those joining during the pre-order offer window will receive a special thank you voucher redeemable at the DC Shop subject to terms and conditions. Annual subscribers will receive a $25 voucher, while monthly subscribers will receive a $10 voucher.