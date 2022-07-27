Tony Dow Dead at 77, Confirmed by His Family

Following an initial report that he had died yesterday and then confirmation that he was in-fact still alive, the family of Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow have confirmed he passed away this morning. TMZ brings word of the Dow family's statement, which reads: "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony's son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey." Dow's death was initially reported on his official Facebook page yesterday, but was later deleted when his family confirmed that he was still alive but in his "last hours."

Dow appeared in all 234 episodes of the classic sitcom. His directing work includes episodes of Babylon 5, the original Swamp Thing show on USA Network, Star Trek, and the TV spinoffs of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Harry and the Hendersons. His visual effects work reached as far as Doctor Who. Dow's Star Trek episode was Deep Space Nine's "Field of Fire."

(Photo: Bobby Bank / Getty Images)

"I was gonna have to live with it for the rest of my life," Dow said previously in an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning about his forever association with his work on the series. "I thought: This isn't fair. You know? I mean, I'd like to do some other stuff. I'd like to do some interesting stuff. You know, it's sad to be famous at 12-years-old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing's happening for you...From the time I was 11 or 12, I was being told what to do. I was told on the set. I was told at home. I didn't have control of my life."

Jerry Mathers, who starred as the titular "Beaver" in the beloved sitcom Leave it to Beaver, took to social media after the initial announcement of Dow's passing to pay tribute to his on-screen big brother, writing: "He was not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won't be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years. Tony was so grateful for all of the love and support from our fans across the world. My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and to all of those who knew and loved him. The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens gained another."

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Dow during this difficult time.