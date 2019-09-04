Transformers: Cyberverse Releases New Season 2 Trailer

The Transformers franchise is continuing to delight audiences of all ages, and fans just got a new look at the latest chapter. On Tuesday, Hasbro released the first trailer for Season 2 of Transformers: Cyberverse, Cartoon Network’s animated series based on the franchise.

You can check out the synopsis for Transformers: Cyberverse below:

“In Season 2 of Transformers: Cyberverse the Autobots are closer than ever to finding the Allspark, but completing their quest will be tougher than they could have imagined. They’ll face new enemies and be challenged by Earth’s roughest terrain, and along the way they’ll discover that, when near the Allspark, they are imbued with incredible new powers.”

The series’ cast includes Jake Tillman as Optimus Prime, Jeremy Levy as Bumblebee, Marc Thompson as Megatron, Ryan Andes as Shockwave, and Billy Bob Thompson as Wheeljack.

Cyberverse is just one of the animated series that the franchise has planned, in addition to the upcoming Netflix series Transformers: War for Cybertron.

“You know, it’s really exciting to be part of Transformers history right now, because the toys are super exciting to work on, obviously.” Hasbro designer John Warden told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But having partners to work with, you know, Wizards of the Coast to do a customizable card game, the great comic books, the stories being told in comic books, and now with our partnership with Netflix.”

“We’re able to bring to life the story of the War for Cybertron trilogy, and if you think about being able to tell those stories of the Autobots and the Deceptions and the battlefields.” Warden continued. “It’s their last moments on Cybertron. The decisions that are made, and being able to bring the story to life on that medium, I mean. Everything we do is, we’re very story-focused, and I think trying to find other mediums – whether it’s video games or Netflix – it just makes everything about our franchise stronger. Because not only are we talking to the G1 fans like me, but we’re also talking potentially to a whole new group of fans out there, and it’s just an exciting time to be a part of it.”

Transformers: Cyberverse premieres on Cartoon Network in the U.S on Sept. 7.