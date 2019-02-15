‘Transformers: War for Cybertron’ Series Announced for Netflix

Late last year, Bumblebee was released as the sixth installment to the Transformers film franchise, but it’s not stopping there. It was just announced that the Transformers will be getting their own animated series on Netflix.

According to Variety, Netflix and Hasbro have teamed up with Rooster Teeth, the media and entertainment company that is best known for animated projects such as Red vs. Blue and RWBY, to create Transformers: War for Cybertron. This new animated series will tell “the origin story of the Transformers universe” and is expected to drop on Netflix some time in 2020.

Variety reports that the new show will have a “new animation look and style,” so Transformers fans can expect to see their favorite otherworldly bots “as they’ve never been seen before.”

Polygon Pictures will be the animation studio for the project. Their notable television works include Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008- 2014), Star Wars Resistance (2018–present), and My Friends Tigger and Pooh (2007–2010). This is not the company’s first foray into Transformers content; it also helmed Transformers: Prime (2010–2013) and Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015–2017).

FJ DeSanto will serve as the new series’ showrunner, which will include writers George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Agent Carter). DeSanto is also no stranger to the franchise, having worked on Transformers: Titans Return and Transformers: Power of the Primes.

According to John Derderian, Netflix’s director of anime, this new series has a lot to offer if you’re a Transformers fan.

“In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time,” he explained.

Tom Warner, Hasbro’s Senior Vice President for the Transformers franchise, also chimed in with his excitement about the project. “We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix,” Warned said. “Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe.”

Transformers: War for Cybertron will be hitting Netflix next year. Bumblebee will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 2nd.