Tricia Helfer Cast As Dracula In Syfy’s Van Helsing

Syfy’s Van Helsing is adding some big talent to its fourth season, bringing back a fan favorite and someone who shot to stardom on the network previously, and she’s returning in a big way. Van Helsing is adding Tricia Helfer to the cast, who had her breakout role in Syfy’s previous series Battlestar Galactica. Helfer isn’t just taking on any ordinary role either, as she will join the fourth season of Van Helsing as none other than the most powerful vampire of all time Dracula (via THR).

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Tricia Helfer to our Van Helsing family,” said Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, which produces the series. “She will be a fierce and unstoppable Dark One as the battle between good and evil reaches new heights.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season is already in production, a season that will also feature Richard Harmon, Nicole Munoz, Keeya King, and the Big Show, though there are no other details regarding who they are playing.

It makes sense that Dracula will finally be making an appearance, as the fourth season of the show is exploring more of the mythology and lore behind the Vampires and their greater purpose. Bringing in Dracula with such a big name attached means the character should have a bigger part to play in all that, and that’s great for viewers.

The new season will feature Jonathan Walker as showrunner, who comes in for Neil LaBute. LaBute is working on Netflix’s The I-Land, though he has been part of the writer’s room. Walker has been involved since season one, so the show appears to be in good hands.

“Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker told THR. “Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.”

Season Four will hit later this year.

Are you excited for Helfer’s take on Dracula? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!