Netflix is Officially Losing One of the Best Canceled Sci-Fi Shows of All Time This Month

It’s a sad time for sci-fi fans as Netflix prepares to say farewell to one of the greatest series of all time—and an animated one, at that. And this particular show was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its singular style and storytelling. It’s eerie and beautiful, stuffed full of morally gray characters with unclear motives, and boasts a story that, while not entirely breaking new ground, feels totally unique. The biggest shame, apart from Netflix removing it from the platform on May 31st, is that it only got one season.

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Scavengers Reign, which initially debuted on HBO Max before being acquired by Netflix, centers on the now scattered crew of a damaged deep-space freighter, the Demeter 227. They find themselves lost and stranded on a beautiful planet that seems designed to protect itself from outsiders at all costs. It’s a narrative where nothing is as it seems—not only in the flora and fauna of this planet, but also in the bonds of the people, and the consciousness, attempting to survive it.

There’s Still Nothing Quite Like Scavengers Reign

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Both critics and audiences were happy to sing the series’ praises, with critics rating Scavengers Reign 100% and audiences 96%. It’s a story that’s elevated by its simplistic animation style, truly making it a work of science-fiction art. “I really loved this show. The alien world really seemed… alien. Everything was so well thought out, and all of the characters are memorable,” said one viewer. Another added, “I am curious to know if someone in the writers’ room was a biologist. The imaginative flora and fauna were just fantastic. Everything was so unique and original.”

Critics also went crazy for the unique blend of dread, science fiction, and quiet drama that made up Scavengers Reign. Critic Angie Han said, “In showing how its human characters are transformed by the experience of living in foreign environments, it encourages us here on Earth to look at our surroundings a bit differently too.” Emma Stefansky of IGN agreed, saying, “The further they go, the more the gorgeously animated world integrates them into its environment as they learn to adapt to their new home, setting the scene for one of the best science fiction shows ever made.” Overall, it seems that Scavengers Reign is a series meant to be immortalized with one incredible, untouchable season—a fact made slightly less depressing with the knowledge that the ending of that one season wasn’t entirely unsatisfying.

What are your thoughts on there being no Season 2 in sight for Scavengers Reign? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other sci-fi fans.