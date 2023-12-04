True Detective: Night Country Trailer Released by HBO

HBO has released the official trailer for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season in the anthology crime series. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective became an instant hit on HBO, with the first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Subsequent seasons would add to True Detective's star power with the likes of Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Mahershala Ali. Each season focuses on a crime that a detective, or detectives, must come together to solve, with the setting and subtitle of the show also changing. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are the co-leads of True Detective: Night Country, and they teased the trailer and poster's release date in a social media post.

In a post shared on the True Detective and HBO Instagram accounts, Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and True Detective: Night Country writer/director Issa López revealed the debut of today's new trailer and poster. Both actors couldn't wait to share the trailer and poster with fans, as the True Detective theme music played in the background. The trailer offers an expanded look at the drama that will unfold in Alaska, as our two detectives have to work together to help solve this intriguing case.

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

The description of True Detective: Night Country reads, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

True Detective showrunner teases connections to past seasons

"There are Easter eggs throughout that you will find and there's a big, big thing in Episode 6 that you will discover in time," López shared at an HBO press event. "It is its own story, but it's still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe."

The first season focused on two detectives trying to uncover the origins of cult-like murders, while Season 2 focused more on corruption and coverups in local government. Season 3 echoed the events of Season 1, in that the storyline spanned decades and focused on the bizarre disappearance of two children in the Ozarks. While the new season will feature connections to other seasons, López confirmed we shouldn't expect the new storyline to feature a time-spanning story seen in previous stories.

"HBO, you guys are incredible in the way that you trust a crazy Mexican," López joked. "They were like, 'You can do it. Whatever you want.' Which is terrifying, it's the worst thing."

True Detective: Night Country debuts January 14, 2024 on HBO.