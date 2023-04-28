Marvel's Blade Recruits True Detective Creator for Script

Marvel's Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot just added a familiar collaborator. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nic Pizzolatto is working on the script for Blade. Pizzolatto is perhaps best known for creating the HBO anthology series True Detective, which Ali starred in the third season of as Wayne Hays. According to their reporting, Pizzolatto is working off of the most recent draft of the Blade script, which was penned by Emmy-nominated When They See Us writer Michael Starrbury. This comes as Blade is currently lined up to begin production in Atlanta at some point in May. Yann Demange, who directed the pilot of HBO's Lovecraft Country, is set to direct, after the departure of original director Bassam Tariq last year.

"It's going well," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently explained. "Our director Yann [Demange] is down in Atlanta right now. Cameras roll in, like, the next 10 weeks or so."

What is Marvel's Blade reboot about?

Blade will star Ali as Eric Brooks, a half-vampire "Daywalker" who moonlights as a vampire hunter. Ma Goth, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Milan Ray have all been cast in currently-unknown roles. The film will follow the thread set up by Marvel's Eternals in 2021, which featured Ali's Blade in an uncredited voice cameo and teased a crossover with Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington).

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," Eternals producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

Blade is set to be released exclusively in theaters on September 6, 2024.