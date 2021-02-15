Nick Frost & Simon Pegg's Truth Seekers Cancelled by Amazon After Only One Season

✖

Longtime comedic collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recently teamed up for a new supernatural series on Amazon Prime Video called Truth Seekers, which brought laughter to the world of ghost hunting. Unfortunately, the series won't be returning for a second installment. Amazon has opted not to renew Truth Seekers for Season 2, effectively cancelling it after just a handful of episodes.

Frost broke the news to followers and fans of the series over the weekend, posting a video announcing the cancellation of Truth Seekers. The actor and producer explained how sad it was for everyone on the team to say goodbye, and how disappointed they were to see it go. You can check out the announcement video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Frost (@friedgold)

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me,” Frost said in the video. “We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?”

In addition to co-creating the series, Pegg and Frost starred in Truth Seekers alongside Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, and Malcolm McDowell. Nat Saunders (Sick Note) and James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) co-wrote the eight-episode series. The duo also executive produced with Pegg and Frost.

Here's Amazon's official description of Truth Seekers:

"As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race."

Are you disappointed to see Truth Seekers cancelled after just one season? Let us know in the comments!