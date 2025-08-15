Tubi Now Streaming Every Season of an Underrated Fantasy Series

Fantasy has become one of the most popular genres of TV thanks to genre-defining shows like Game of Thrones and The Witcher, and fans looking for their next binge after repeat watches of those hit series should head to Tubi. Fox’s free streaming service has been adding new TV shows and movies spanning horror, drama, and comedy titles throughout the month of August. Many of the new streaming titles were included on Tubi’s August 2025 newsletter, but one underrated fantasy show that is a must-watch for any fan of the genre wasn’t on the list and nearly went overlooked on the streamer.

The show in question is Merlin. All five seasons of the British fantasy-adventure drama started streaming on Tubi on August 14, 2025.Created by Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, and Julian Murphy, Merlin is based on the Arthurian legends of Merlin and King Arthur and follows the wizard and king as young men as they struggle to face and understand their destinies in a kingdom where magic is banned. The series ran for a total of 65 episodes across five seasons on BBC One from 2008 until 2012. More than a decade later, fans can revisit the complete series for free on Tubi.

Why You Should Watch Merlin

TV viewers looking for an action-packed fantasy-drama should definitely have Merlin at the top of their watchlists. Airing between 2008 and 2012, Merlin was released just before the big fantasy boom that began with the release of Game of Thrones in 2011 and has continued with other big-name titles like The Witcher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Wheel of Time. Those shows have darker, grittier themes, but Merlin is the perfect streaming option for fantasy fans looking for a lighthearted binge, the series blending its magic and adventure with humor through witty banter from the leads and Merlin’s often hilarious attempts to hide his magic.

Merlin also makes a strong case for character-driven stories. The series stars Colin Morgan as Merlin, Bradley James as Arthur Pendragon, Angel Coulby as Guinevere, Katie McGrath as Morgana Pendragon, Anthony Head as Uther Pendragon, Richard Wilson as Gaius, and John Hurt as the voice of the Great Dragon. The show does not sacrifice its characters for the sake of big action and fantasy but instead chronicles and puts a heavy focus on Merlin and Arthur’s maturing mindsets and relationship as they deal with their own struggles in a world of illegal magic and royalty. The plot is heavily driven by both their character development and also that of the cast of characters around them, and delves into their fears and hopes as it explores their motivations.

Other Fantasy TV Shows Now On Tubi

Merlin Seasons 1 through 5 is just one of the many fantasy TV shows available to watch on Tubi. The streamer’s content catalog changes monthly, but you can find some of the fantasy series currently available to stream on Tubi below.

