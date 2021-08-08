Turner & Hooch: Josh Peck Talks Paying Homage to Die Hard, Teases Taken Episode

✖

Turner & Hooch is the new Disney+ action/comedy series that sees Josh Peck starring opposite a Bordeaux Mastiff. The show is based on the 1989 movie of the same name, and Peck plays the son of the character originally played by Tom Hanks. One fun thing about the new show is that each episode title is a pun that combines action/spy/cop movie titles with dogs. So far, fans have seen "Forever and a Dog," "A Good Day to Dog Hard," and "Diamonds Are Furever." The second episode was especially fun because it featured a whole homage to Die Hard, with Peck's character dealing with a hostage situation in a hotel. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Peck about the series, and we asked if fans can expect any more homages and if there are any films Peck would like to pay tribute to in a similar way.

"Oh my gosh. So the third episode is a bit of an homage to Heat. I think the second one is the most clear Die Hard. I read one tweet where they were like, 'Are these people unaware they're ripping off Die Hard?' I was like 'No, bro. That was the point,'" Peck shared. "We love it so much, we're in a fun way copying it."

Peck added, "So I thought that was pretty funny, but yeah, the third one we do an homage to Heat. I believe it's the 10th episode, we do our own take on Taken, which has me doing a terrible Liam Neeson accent or impression. And the fourth episode is In the Line of Fire. So we use them as these fun easter eggs, some more so with the Die Hard episode. And then with the Heat episode, it's just one scene."

In addition to Peck as young Scott Turner, the Turner & Hooch cast will feature the return of the original film's Reginald VelJohnson as David Sutton; Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program.

Turner & Hooch releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.