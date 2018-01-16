TV Ratings: ‘The Gifted’ Finale Rises, ‘Supergirl’ Takes Flight

With the season finale of The Gifted, and the midseason premiere of Supergirl, Monday night was a big one for the superhero genre. As expected, the fans came out in waves.

The Gifted concluded its freshman season on FOX with a two-hour finale that delivered its highest ratings since October. The episode saw 3.4 million viewers tune in and earned a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, marking a 36 and 42 percent rise from its penultimate episode two weeks ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Supergirl, the midseason return of the Arrowverse posted stronger numbers than its finale back in December. 2.15 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2018 premiere, earning a 0.6 rating in the demo. This marked its highest ratings of the season for a non-crossover episode. Following Supergirl, Valor (1.04 mil/0.2) saw a slight rise in viewers, but dipped in the demo score.

The CW will look to continue the ratings surge on Tuesday night with the midseason debut of The Flash at 8pm ET, followed by the series premiere of Black Lightning.

ABC had a solid night all around. The Bachelor (6.6 mil/1.8) rose to its highest numbers of the season. Freshman hit The Good Doctor (9.3 mil/1.7) ticked up as well, and took home the biggest audience of the night.

Over on NBC, The Wall (5.8 mil/1.2) and Better Late Then Never (5.5 mil/1.0) each saw slight rises in their numbers, and The Brave (3.9 mil/0.7) came back from a rough outing last week, ticking up in both audience and demo rating.

The entire comedy line-up on CBS saw their numbers increase this week. Good nights all around for Kevin Can Wait (7.1 mil/1.3), Superior Donuts (5.9 mil/1.1), 9JKL (5.1 mil/1.0), Man With a Plan (6.7 mil/1.2) and Scorpion (5.6 mil/0.9).