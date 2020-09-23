The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and More Berlanti Productions Shows to Begin Filming Soon

✖

Television has been gradually trying to get back into production, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented and massive shutdown earlier this year. For many shows, that has meant delaying new seasons until early next year, in hopes of being able to film in the coming months. According to a new report, a slew of shows under the Berlanti Productions banner - including many of the fan-favorite shows on The CW - will soon be getting off the ground. After Batwoman and Riverdale already began filming earlier this year, the target start dates of production for many of the company's other shows has now been announced.

Supergirl, which recently announced that it will be ending with its upcoming sixth season, is set to begin production next Monday, September 28th. The football drama All American is also set to begin filming in Los Angeles on September 28th. Reportedly, the production is pending on a deal being reached with local unions to comply with SAG's coronavirus testing guidelines. The Flash is set to begin filming its seventh season soon after on October 1st, with DC's Legends of Tomorrow following close behind on October 5th.

Freshmen The CW series Superman & Lois and Kung Fu are set to begin filming in mid-October in Vancouver, as well as Season 3 of Titans, which officially moved from DC Universe to HBO Max earlier this year. Stargirl - which moves from DC Universe to The CW in its second season - will begin filming towards the end of October. Season 3 of Doom Patrol, which also moves from DC Universe fully to HBO Max, is expected to start production in January of next year.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ever-evolving thing, these projected start dates do provide fans with a bit of an update in terms of when their favorite shows will potentially return to the air. The pandemic's spread - and subsequent production shutdowns - sent shockwaves throughout the industry, leaving a lot of plotlines left unexplored.

"The end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously told ComicBook.com. "To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire, but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

h/t: Deadline