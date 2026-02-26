Two Seasons of One of the Funniest Shows of the Last Decade Just Dropped on Netflix

Netflix’s streaming catalog is delivering plenty of laughs this February. The streaming giant has been stocking new titles all month long, and it just added two seasons of one of the most hilarious shows of the decade, and it’s guaranteed to make you laugh out loud with its rapid-fire jokes and hilarious character dynamics.

Netflix subscribers can now stream the final two seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox’s beloved police procedural sitcom led by Andy Samberg. Seasons 7 and 8 of the show dropped on the platform on February 26th, making 23 new episodes available following the departure of Seasons 3 and 4 the same day. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of those shows that has a rotating availability on Netflix, with seasons replacing others every few months. Seasons 5-8 are currently streaming, but it’s unclear how long those episodes will be available, so subscribers will want to make sure they binge-watch the available episodes while they can.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Keeps the Laughs Coming

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the type of show that will have you doubled over crying with laughter. The series achieves its high laugh rate through a blend of workplace ensemble comedy and character-driven humor that stems from the wholesome relationships of its vastly different characters. From the show’s chaotic annual Halloween Heists and Jake Peralta’s childish, Die Hard-obsessed antics to Captain Holt’s deadpan, rigid demeanor that led to some of the show’s most iconic lines, like “call me Velvet Thunder,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a modern masterclass in comedy. Even years after its release, the series remains one of the most relentlessly funny shows of the last decade.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t just consistently funny, it’s also consistently good. The series’ perfect balance of laugh-out-loud comedy with poignant, relevant storylines and a great cast of characters helped it achieve high critical acclaim. The show averaged a near-perfect 95% critic score and 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its eight seasons, proving its consistently good quality and wins with general viewers. As for the final two seasons now streaming on Netflix? They were the lowest-rated for the show, but that’s not saying much given that Seasons 7 and 8 earned matching 89% critic scores, which is still pretty honorable but does sit below the perfect 100% ratings scored in Season 2 and then again from Seasons 4-6.

Other TV Shows Now on Netflix

February has been a surprisingly good month for TV fans on Netflix. While the streamer’s monthly lineup is always heavy-handed with licensed films, February has delivered back-to-back fan-favorite shows, beginning with Season 18 of Heartland and Season 3 of The Way Home and continuing throughout the month with full runs of shows like NBC’s Night Court reboot, HBO Max’s comedy Search Party, and the sitcom What I Like About You, as well as new seasons of Netflix originals like The Lincoln Lawyer and Bridgerton.

