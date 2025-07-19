10 Sitcom Characters Who Deserved Their Own Spin-Offs

For many decades, sitcoms have dominated lists of the most successful TV shows. The typical sitcom format includes not just situational comedy, but an ensemble of stars, series regulars, and guest stars whose relationships lend added depth to their show’s interpersonal drama. Many of the best TV sitcoms are those with exceptional characters who grow and develop over the course of the show, with their journeys usually becoming integral to the narrative of the show itself. However, this doesn’t mean that every great sitcom character is given appropriate time and attention, as there are many who still remain enigmatic or whose stories leave viewers wanting to see more of them after their shows have ended.

Over the history of modern TV sitcoms, there have been many characters who would be perfect candidates to feature as the star of their own spin-off. Some are single characters who stood out among an ensemble cast, while others were introduced in supporting roles but deserved to be given more screen time. One thing that they all have in common, though, is that they stood out as characters who would work well as the star of their own spin-off show .

1) Dr. Perry Cox – Scrubs

While Scrubs is a TV show that took plenty of turns, one of the least surprising elements of its success was the character of Doctor Perry Cox. Dr. Cox served as the mentor of protagonist J.D. throughout the show’s run, with his story focusing on his complex personality and the way in which it affected the relationships in his life. Cox and J.D.’s own relationship served as one of the show’s most important, with John C. McGinley’s performance as the chaotic and irritable doctor standing out as one of the show’s funniest and most emotional.

While Dr. Cox was a main character on all nine seasons of Scrubs – something that couldn’t even be said for protagonist J.D. – he never served as its main character. His complicated nature makes him intriguing and comedic, and his continuing journey in medicine as an ageing doctor could make for a great spin-off. Alternatively, seeing Dr. Cox retire to a life without his career could make for equally compelling viewing, further proving him as one of Scrubs‘ most interesting characters that deserves his own spin-off.

2) Cosmo Kramer – Seinfeld

Despite having been off the air for more than two decades, Seinfeld remains one of the most popular sitcoms of the modern era of television. As well as its groundbreaking comedic premise – often described as a “show about nothing” – Seinfeld‘s success was built upon the strength of its core cast. Other than its eponymous star, Seinfeld featured Jason Alexander as the neurotic George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s amicable ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, and Michael Richards as his erratic, energetic neighbor Cosmo Kramer. The latter proved to be the show’s breakout star.

For many years, a Kramer spin-off was one of the most popular ideas regarding a TV sitcom. This was largely down to the comedically exaggerated charisma of Kramer, combined with Richards’ scene-stealing performance. When a real-life incident later derailed Richards’ career, all talk of a Kramer spin-off seemed to stop, though the character himself as seen in Seinfeld remains an interesting figure who could easily have supported his own show.

3) Abed Nadir – Community

There are countless great episodes of Community, many of which pushed the show’s boundaries beyond the confines of traditional sitcom fare. The show, which was often bold in its approach to its comedy narrative, featured numerous great characters, many of which could easily star in a spin-off. However, it’s Community‘s Abed that remains its best spin-off prospect. The character featured as part of the show’s main cast throughout its run, and though he was never treated as its protagonist, he certainly had the most potential to lead his own show.

A considerable part of Abed’s characterization revolved around his implied autistic spectrum disorder, as well as his infatuation with all things TV and movie-related. Abed’s pop culture expertise and sub-par social skills led to many awkward, comedic, and heartwarming moments that quickly saw him become a fan-favorite character. As such, a spin-off following Abed’s life after Greendale would undoubtedly have been a hit, although his impending return in the Community movie makes a spin-off seem decidedly unlikely.

4) Jean-Ralphio Saperstein – Parks & Rec

Amid the global success of The Office, another workplace sitcom almost flew under the radar, although Parks and Recreation eventually received the attention it deserved. Parks & Rec featured a large ensemble cast, and was surprisingly able to deliver a balanced exploration of each of their lives and stories without diverging from its workplace format. For all its incredible characters, one of its recurring guest stars stands out as a prime candidate for a spin-off: Jean-Ralphio Saperstein.

Played by Ben Schwartz, Jean-Ralphio’s spoiled, obnoxious personality made for some of the show’s best comedic moments. Schwartz brought an unexpected charisma to the role that helped him secure his place as a comedy star, but also made Jean-Ralphio one of Parks & Rec‘s best supporting characters. A spin-off following the ill-advised schemes of Jean-Ralphio and his enabling father, played by Henry Winkler, could be potential comedy gold.

5) Phoebe Buffay – Friends

Although Friends featured many great guest stars over its run, the focus always remained on the relationship between its six core cast members. Though Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was later the star of his own short-lived spin-off, other members of the cast arguably deserved it more. Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe would arguably have been the best candidate to lead a spin-off show, thanks in part to Friends‘ own handling of the character.

Of Friends‘ main cast, Phoebe’s past was the one most shrouded in mystery and tragedy. This saw Phoebe become one of the most intriguing and unique characters on the show, and her other qualities would make her the perfect choice to lead a whole new cast in a spin-off. A Phoebe-focused show could chronicle her life as she navigates being the parent she grew up without, and would also likely involve on-screen husband Mike (Paul Rudd), making her the Friends character with the most interesting spin-off concept.

6) Glenn Sturgis – Superstore

Superstore is one of the most criminally underrated sitcoms in recent history, as despite its relative success, it has rarely been talked about since its ending. Its focus on the lives and careers of employees at fictional big box store Cloud 9 made for great comedy and heartwarming human drama, with people from all backgrounds, ages, and cultures combining to make a comedic and often unenthusiastic workforce. Glenn served as the store’s manager for much of the show’s run, and his ending set up a perfect Superstore spin-off.

Glenn’s retirement was a part of the show’s final season, which went on to end with his reopening of his father’s old hardware store. Seeing Glenn rediscover his passion as an independent store owner was not just rewarding: it set up a potentially excellent sitcom of its own. Glenn hiring Mateo would have made for an interesting odd couple format, while also allowing for other Superstore characters to return. Glenn’s kind-hearted but naive nature made him a great comedic character, and his Superstore ending could easily have led to a perfect spin-off.

7) Hayley & Dylan – Modern Family

Modern Family is a sitcom that borrowed various tropes and ideas from other successful shows, then combined them into one of the most beloved recent shows in the genre. Using the mockumentary style popularized by The Office with the more traditional family-focused premise, Modern Family carved a path to success with a large ensemble of unique and lovable characters. One member of the Dunphy family that stood out as a potential spin-off star was Hayley, whose relationship with Dylan evolved to see them become parents themselves.

Hayley’s journey from a somewhat wayward teen to a loving mother and wife with a successful career was one of Modern Family‘s most rewarding, and it also set her up as the star of a potential spin-off. Hayley’s marriage to Dylan and the subsequent birth of their twins saw them start their own family, and following an off-shoot of the Dunphy family tree would be a perfect way to evolve Modern Family beyond its ending. Seeing Hayley and Dylan settle into a similar dynamic to that of her parents, Phil and Claire, would be a comedic continuation of her story, as well as offer insight into the ever-changing nature of the modern family.

8) Rosa Diaz – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s sitcom premise saw it achieve legendary status even during its run, thanks in part to its exceptional cast of characters. Following the police officers of the titular Brooklyn precinct, the show focused mainly on the character of Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his love interest, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). However, its supporting cast was incredibly strong, with Stephanie Beatriz standing out as Rosa Diaz to become the show’s breakout star following her appearance sin some of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s best episodes.

A spin-off focused on Rosa’s career as a private investigator following the final season of the show could be a great way to further explore the character. Alternatively, a prequel series following Rosa’s early career in the NYPD could prove insightful, as well as allow for cameo appearances from familiar Brooklyn Nine-Nine faces. Rosa Diaz was undoubtedly one of the sitcom’s best and most beloved characters, and unravelling some of her enigmatic past could make for a great follow-up to the show.

9) Creed Bratton – The Office

There were countless hilarious moments throughout the often controversial humor of The Office, with many of them attributed to Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott. However, the show’s large ensemble cast was part of its lasting charm, with the employees at Dunder Mifflin each becoming key players in the show’s continued popularity. Among them, few stood out as starkly as Creed, who proved to be one of the show’s most bizarre and hilarious characters on multiple occasions.

Creed’s mysterious backstory was played for laughs throughout The Office‘s run, and that’s exactly what would make him perfect for a spin-off. A documentary-style examination of Creed’s life with a comedic mystery at its core could make for an exceptional continuation of his story, as well as being different enough as to not lean on The Office‘s own format for success. As one of The Office‘s strangest and most mysterious characters, Creed’s spin-off potential could make for one of the funniest and most unexpected sitcom turns of all time.

10) Francis – Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle is one of the most subversive sitcoms to achieve mainstream success. Its focus on an incredibly dysfunctional family and the exploits of their four (later five) unruly sons proved to be a winning formula, with the focus on the unexpected discovery that one son, Malcolm, possesses a genius-level intellect. The show explored the stories of each member of the family across its run, but oldest son Francis in particular seems perfect for a spin-off.

Initially portrayed as Hal and Lois’ compulsively rule-breaking oldest son, Francis’ story over the course of the show saw him grow into a responsible adult and husband. It is heavily implied that his own journey directly mirrors that of his father Hal’s, and seeing Francis feature as the father figure to his own family of unruly children would be a fitting way to continue his story. As Francis is set to appear in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle reboot, his spin-off potential is likely to be either further established or disproven entirely in late 2025.