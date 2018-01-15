Filming Begins on Netflix’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Series

Cameras are finally rolling on Netflix’s latest comic-inspired original series, The Umbrella Academy.

Gabriel Bá, illustrator of The Umbrella Academy series from Dark Horse Comics, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the live-action adaptation of the story has officially begun production.

“Lights! Camera! Action!” Bá wrote in the tweet. “This has officially begun!”

Along with the message, Bá posted a photo of himself and co-creator Gerard Way, who wrote the comics. The duo posed for a photo on set, holding the Umbrella Academy clapboard.

The Umbrella Academy tells the story of an estranged family of superheroes who come back together following their adoptive father’s death. Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, The Rumor, Number 5 and The White Violin all learned to use their abilities and fight crime at a young age, forming a team known as the Umbrella Academy. However, now that they’re adults, they struggle to deal with their differing personalities and abilities.

Ellen Page is set to star in the series as Vanya, aka The White Violin. The Umbrella Academy also stars David Castaneda, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher.

Steve Blackman (Fargo) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series, alongside Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way will co-executive produce.

The pilot script was written by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist) and is being directed by Peter Hoar. Netflix ordered The Umbrella Academy straight to series, with the 10 episode first season set to debut sometime this year.