Umbrella Academy Fans Celebrate Season 3 Renewal By Netflix

Umbrella Academy is coming back for season 3! Netflix confirmed the show's season 3 renewal today, and needless to say, fans are breathing a much-needed sigh of relief. There was a slight feeling of doom when Umbrella Academy season 2 came and went without an official season 3 renewal announcement; now, all is well again. It would have been a real shame if for some reason Netflix pulled the plug on Umbrella Academy after season 2: (SPOILERS) The second season ended with a major cliffhanger straight from the comics, as the Umbrella Academy returned home from time travel to find their timeline all kinds of messed up!

With Umbrella Academy season 3 set to pit the Umbrella Academy against the alternate-timeline version of themselves (aka the "Sparrow Academy") fans have every reason to be excited. And as you can see below, they most certainly are!