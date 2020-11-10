Umbrella Academy Fans Celebrate Season 3 Renewal By Netflix
Umbrella Academy is coming back for season 3! Netflix confirmed the show's season 3 renewal today, and needless to say, fans are breathing a much-needed sigh of relief. There was a slight feeling of doom when Umbrella Academy season 2 came and went without an official season 3 renewal announcement; now, all is well again. It would have been a real shame if for some reason Netflix pulled the plug on Umbrella Academy after season 2: (SPOILERS) The second season ended with a major cliffhanger straight from the comics, as the Umbrella Academy returned home from time travel to find their timeline all kinds of messed up!
With Umbrella Academy season 3 set to pit the Umbrella Academy against the alternate-timeline version of themselves (aka the "Sparrow Academy") fans have every reason to be excited. And as you can see below, they most certainly are!
Last Chance
And then you'll cancel it.— j. zant (@maniadrone) November 10, 2020
Even in the midst of good news, all some fans can see is more doom coming.
Klaus 3.0
LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/CfXQoDLDVc— sel ☂︎ bly manor (@rumorseance) November 10, 2020
Let's be honest: More Klaus is all the reason in the world to be excited for more Umbrella Academy.
We Heard A Rumor...
WE JUST KEEP WINNING pic.twitter.com/yG14S9pEGE— sel ☂︎ bly manor (@rumorseance) November 10, 2020
... That the Academy squad can't be stopped!
Five Is Still Alive
HOT DAMN pic.twitter.com/6QIQqCvdHB— gio ☂︎ TUA S3 (@NMBRFlVE) November 10, 2020
Number Five will be teleporting back into our lives.
Icons
YOU READ MY MIND NEXTY pic.twitter.com/TecZoEyqWX— montana ☂︎ (@newtspatronus) November 10, 2020
If you didn't already know, there are now some Umbrella Academy Netflix profile icons out there for you to enjoy! Which member of the squad best defines your Netflix account?
Took You Long Enough!
Took them long enough to sign up season 3 ffs— Kurt Creelman (@kurt_creelman) November 10, 2020
What are you playing at @NetflixUK
Get this signed up for another 3 series as well
You'd think some fans would be more gracious than angry - and you'd be wrong.
Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes
I wouldn’t worry about this season being cancelled. It was one of their best performing shows this year. What sucks is, if Covid wasn’t a thing rn those shows would have new seasons— RatedWilson (@RatedWilson) November 10, 2020
Is everything a conspiracy these days? Apparently.
CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES
ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/WX1UzKRh2d— Marissa Heuser 🐵 (@RissRiss24) November 10, 2020
Might as well; you can never be sure how many 2020 is gonna let you have.