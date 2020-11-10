Umbrella Academy Fans Celebrate Season 3 Renewal By Netflix

By Kofi Outlaw

Umbrella Academy is coming back for season 3! Netflix confirmed the show's season 3 renewal today, and needless to say, fans are breathing a much-needed sigh of relief. There was a slight feeling of doom when Umbrella Academy season 2 came and went without an official season 3 renewal announcement; now, all is well again. It would have been a real shame if for some reason Netflix pulled the plug on Umbrella Academy after season 2: (SPOILERS) The second season ended with a major cliffhanger straight from the comics, as the Umbrella Academy returned home from time travel to find their timeline all kinds of messed up!

With Umbrella Academy season 3 set to pit the Umbrella Academy against the alternate-timeline version of themselves (aka the "Sparrow Academy") fans have every reason to be excited. And as you can see below, they most certainly are!

Last Chance

Even in the midst of good news, all some fans can see is more doom coming. 

Klaus 3.0

Let's be honest: More Klaus is all the reason in the world to be excited for more Umbrella Academy

We Heard A Rumor...

... That the Academy squad can't be stopped! 

Five Is Still Alive

Number Five will be teleporting back into our lives. 

Icons

If you didn't already know, there are now some Umbrella Academy Netflix profile icons out there for you to enjoy!  Which member of the squad best defines your Netflix account? 

Took You Long Enough!

You'd think some fans would be more gracious than angry - and you'd be wrong. 

Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes

Is everything a conspiracy these days? Apparently. 

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES

Might as well; you can never be sure how many 2020 is gonna let you have. 

