Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Trailer and Poster Released

Netflix has released the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries, the reboot of the '80s docu-TV series about cold case investigations and paranormal phenomenon. As you can see in the new Unsolved Mysteries trailer above, this new reboot of the franchise will be taking a much more serious and cinematic documentary approach than the original series did - but that doesn't mean we'll lose all of the charm. The dramatic re-enactment segments are alive and well, and thanks to America's current macabre fasicination with true-crime, conspiracies, and unexplained phenomenon, Unsolved Mysteries invites an interactive element to the crime-solving journey that will surely attract viewers.

You can get the full synopsis for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below, along with the poster:

"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.​"

(Photo: Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer also released a long statement about the series' history, legacy, and return. You can read that lengthy piece, below:

"UNSOLVED MYSTERIES evolved from three specials Cosgrove/Meurer Productions [CMP] produced for NBC in 1985 called ​Missing: Have You Seen This Person?​ When seven of those missing persons cases were solved as the result of viewer tips, we began wondering whether we could solve additional types of cases. We listed every category of mystery we could think of: murders, missing persons, wanted fugitives, UFOs and other paranormal stories, treasures, lost loves, robberies, home invasions, even unexplained creatures. That combination of stories became UNSOLVED MYSTERIES.

First NBC staggered seven UNSOLVED MYSTERIES specials across different days and time slots, with little publicity or promotion — still, the audience still found every installment and the ratings were great. The network debuted UNSOLVED MYSTERIES​ as a weekly​ series in 1988, with 22-24 episodes per season. Back then, the internet didn’t exist, so we hired a clipping service to scour newspapers all over the country for mysteries with unique twists and turns. Once the series became very popular, fans began submitting their own mysteries, and our research team combed through huge bags of viewer mail. Law enforcement agencies also recognized the show’s success in solving cases, and started sending submissions. The hardest part of our job was selecting only four stories for each episode. There are an overwhelming number of unsolved mysteries in the world, and we wish we could solve them all.

We regarded UNSOLVED MYSTERIES as a “mystery” show, not a “true crime” show. When choosing cases, we’ve always looked for diversity in races, ages, locations and eras. We’ve covered such classic mysteries as Bigfoot, and high-profile, historic crimes ranging from the Black Dahlia murder to the Kennedy assassinations.

CMP is proud that UNSOLVED MYSTERIES was the first television series to ask viewers to help solve actual mysteries — and the concept worked. At the end of each episode, we had a 1-800 number for viewers to call with tips. On the night of a broadcast, 30-40 operators were ready to take calls at our phone center, and law enforcement was usually onhand to vet leads when the phones lit up. Whenever a cluster of calls originated from a single region, that was a good sign that the case would be solved. Sometimes police even made an arrest the same night as the broadcast. One fugitive captured as the result of the series actually exclaimed, "UNSOLVED MYSTERIES! That's my favorite show,” as he was led away in handcuffs.

We’ve seen how unanswered questions can haunt families and detectives for decades. People reach out to us because they appreciate the life-changing power of our show, and trust that we will present each case’s facts in an honest, balanced way. Thus far, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES has helped solve over 260 cases. Just this spring, our thorough research and record-keeping aided in solving a 30-year old case. It's gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives.

The cross-generational fan base for UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is amazing. We’ll hear from viewers —​ ​now in their 20s and 30s ​—​ who say, “I used to sneak episodes behind my parents’ backs when I was young.” Everyone seems to have a favorite segment that totally freaked them out. We’ve learned that audiences like to be scared, and real stories scare people.

21 Laps Entertainment has been a great partner in our new venture, and we’re thrilled to have UNSOLVED MYSTERIES streaming in millions of homes on Netflix. UNSOLVED MYSTERIES will now be more interactive than ever. Members can press pause to study a photo or document. They can rewind and revisit case details at any time —​ options that weren’t available to our early followers.

When an episode concludes, anyone with relevant information is directed to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency. We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties. We know our loyal audience will miss host Robert Stack (1919 –2003) as much as we do, but we hope mystery lovers old and new will embrace this next chapter, knowing that no one could fill Bob’s shoes."

Unsolved Mysteries premieres on Netflix on July 1st.

