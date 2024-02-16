Usher Developing New Series Based on His Music Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

After headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show to great acclaim, Usher is continuing to bet on television. Earlier this week, it was reported that Usher is partnering with Universal Studio Group's UCP to develop a new drama series centered around his catalogue of music. The currently-untitled show does not yet have a home at a network or streaming service. According to an officially-released description, the series will center around Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart. It is unclear at this point if Usher himself will cameo or act in the series.

"My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives," Usher said in a statement. "I'm happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to."

When Did Usher Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Last fall, it was announced that Usher would have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Super Bowl LVIII was played on Sunday, February 11th, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The "Yeah!" singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

How Many People Watched This Year's Super Bowl?

It has been confirmed that Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched telecast in TV history, breaking a record previously set by the moon landing, with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers. These numbers account for viewership across all platforms, including CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties like NFL+. This is a 7% increase from the performance of the previous year's Super Bowl, which had previously broken records with 115.1 million total viewers.

