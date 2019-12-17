Van Helsing to End After Season 5 on Syfy

The story of Van Helsing will get to continue past its Season 4 finale this week, which is certainly good news for the fans of the show. However, the Syfy series is only going to last one additional year after this season. THR broke the news on Tuesday that Syfy’s beloved genre series had been renewed for a fifth season in 2020, but that the upcoming installment would be its last. Production on the fifth and final season is set to begin early next year.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close,” said executive producer Chad Oakes. This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, Syfy, Netflix [which streams the series] and Super Ecran.”

The final season of the Canadian series will consist of 13 total episodes. Van Helsing stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic, Vincent Gale, Christopher Heyerdahl, Rukiya Bernard, and Rowland Pidlubny.

“We are so proud of Van Helsing and would like to thank Syfy and the amazing fans who embraced this series,” said Daniel March, managing partner at Dynamic Television. “We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve.”

Ahead of the current fourth season, Van Helsing replaced its previous showrunner Neil LaBute with writer John Walker. LaBute left to work on his Netflix series, The I-Land.

“Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker said last year. “Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.”

