‘Van Helsing’ Renewed For Season 3

Ahead of its second season finale, Syfy has renewed Van Helsing for a third season.

According to Deadline, the series — which was inspired by Zenescope Entertainment’s graphic novel series Helsing — will close out its second season on Thursday, January 4, 2018 and will return in the fall for a 13-episode season. The show is expected to begin production on the third season in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Syfy series follows Vanessa (Kelly Overton,) a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, and other survivors in the world of a vampire apocalypse. In season two, changing alliances and connections have revealed secrets surrounding not just the vampire apocalypse, but Vanessa’s own heritage as well and now with season three guaranteed, the show can delve deeper into what these changes may mean for the survival of humankind itself, something that showrunner Neil LaBute is excited to pursue.

“I couldn’t be happier to learn that Syfy has renewed Van Helsing for Season 3 — it has been a wonderful journey thus far, but we have much more of the ‘Van Helsing’ saga to tell before we’re through,” LaBute said. “It’s great to be working with Syfy on this project again, along with Chat and Mike at Nomadic and all the others at Dynamic and Echo Lake as well.”

LaBute also offered fans a bit of a tease as to what they can expect for the show’s third season next year.

“The writing team has some amazing adventures planned for our cast and a few new surprises as well — expect blood to be spilled and characters to die screaming while the fate of humanity slips closer and closer to the edge of true chaos and utter darkness.”

Van Helsing airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Syfy.