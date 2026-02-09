Netflix’s New Dark Thriller Series Passes 300 Million Hours Viewed in Just 4 Weeks

In a pretty shocking move, this Netflix original thriller series, which brings together two Marvel powerhouse actors, has racked up an insane amount of viewing hours—338700000, to be exact. For four weeks, it sat at the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Chart, only being dethroned and pushed back into the #2 spot when the fourth season of Bridgerton came back around to collect its crown.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeny, His & Hers stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. Centering around journalist Anna, who has become a recluse in recent years, the limited series tells the story of the murder in her hometown that pulls her out of her depression, seemingly bringing her back to life. Anna heads back to the small town of Dahlonega, where she encounters detective Jack Harper (Bernthal), her estranged husband, who is more than a little suspicious of her return, placing her directly in the center of his own investigation into the murder.

His & Hers Failed to Impress

Despite some seriously impressive viewership numbers, it seems that the show failed to leave a positive impression on viewers and critics alike, with most saying it fell flat thanks to a ridiculous ending and poor performances from its stars. It pulled in a paltry 68% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and an even worse 62% on the Popcornmeter. Critic Justin Rowles of Pajiba says, “Ridiculous, largely because the resolution to its six-episode investigation is undone by an absurd twist that might have been fun had it not rendered almost everything that came before it moot.”

Fans of the original novel were also left unimpressed, feeling that the Netflix adaptation strayed so far from the book that it wasn’t even in the same universe anymore. “It’s deviated so far from the book that it was disappointing to watch. If I hadn’t read the book prior to watching the show, I’m sure my rating would have been higher,” said one viewer.

While it seems that His & Hers had all the makings of a prestige mystery, with a cast that should no doubt be able to pull the material off, it just ends up feeling hollow and empty, utterly undone by an ending that makes less than zero sense—nothing but a paycheck for the aforementioned powerhouse actors. Meandering plot threads lead nowhere, and what should have been a slam dunk for Thompson and Bernthal ended up coming across as overacted and nonsensical. Maybe it’s no wonder that it lost the top spot as soon as Bridgerton was back in the running.

