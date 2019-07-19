Van Helsing Season 4 Trailer Released at SDCC

Last December, SYFY announced that its fantasy horror series Van Helsing had been renewed for Season 4 with the Dracula-adjacent drama returning for 13 episodes with a brand new showrunner as well as the arrival of Tricia Helfer as the legendary Dracula just in time to explore more of the mythology and lore behind the vampires of the series as well as their greater purpose. Now, fans are getting their first look at the eagerly-anticipated Season 4 thanks to a brand new trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

As you can see in the trailer up top, Season 4 is set to be a bloody one as Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton) and her band of heroes as they attempt to reclaim a world dominated by vampires. That will be vastly easier said than done in Season 4, though with Dracula’s arrival as well as the rise of other new villains. There will also be some new faces outside of Helfer in the cast for Season 4, including Keeya King and Nicole Munoz roles that have thus far not been revealed.

The series also sees a new showrunner this fall, with Continuum alum John Walker replacing Neil LaBute who left the project to focus on Netflix’s The I-Land, another program LaBute serves as showrunner for.

“Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker said last year. “Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.”

ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh previously sat down with Van Helsing star Aleks Paunovic to talk about some of the show’s intense action sequences and from the looks of the trailer, fans can expect more of the same in Season 4.

“I know I’ve had a few moments, because I was working on another show a bunch of hours and I came right to the Van Helsing set, and I was exhausted,” Paunovic confessed to ComicBook.com. “I was spent. But when you get the energy around you, and everyone’s talking, and we’re all kind of communicating, being collaborative, you just rise.

“The natural thing to do is just to be on everyone else’s level that’s excited to get it done,” he continued. “So I never feel like that on set, in either spectrum. I usually feel it when I’m done and like, ‘Oh my God, I’m exhausted and tired and bruised.’ That’s when I kind of feel like I can come down a bit.”

Van Helsing returns to SYFY this fall.