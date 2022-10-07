Velma Showrunner Would Like to Do Harley Quinn Crossover (Exclusive)

Fans may one day get to see Mindy Kaling's Velma crossover with Harley Quinn. The first trailer for the HBO Max adult animated comedy was released yesterday to coincide with its panel at New York Comic Con. It starred Mindy Kaling voicing Velma Dinkley, and featured much of the comedy and humor that will be mixed in with the adult themes like blood in an animated project. Another HBO Max animated series that shares much of the same DNA as Velma is Harley Quinn. If Velma turns into a hit for HBO Max, showrunner Charlie Grandy won't shy away from attempting to have both shows crossover at some point in the future.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Velma's Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy at New York Comic Con. Killian brought up the subject of a Velma/Harley Quinn crossover, similar to how Scooby-Doo would cross over with other shows and celebrities. To his credit, Grandy was definitely excited for the prospect of Velma and Harley Quinn crossing paths.

"If this is a success or does take off, there will absolutely be talks about doing something," Charlie Grandy told ComicBook.com. "Again, that honors the original show, and we want to honor the original Scooby as much as we can. So that's baked into the DNA of the original. So we'll look for ways to do our take on that."

As fans wait for that big HBO Max crossover, we also got the news on Friday that a Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special will stream in February 2023. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.

In addition to voicing Velma, Kaling executive produces the series, which is showrun by Charlie Grandy. As was announced on Thursday afternoon, the cast of the series will also include Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu as Daphne, Detroiters' Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast members for the series will include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Velma is scheduled to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2023.