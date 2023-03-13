Netflix Free For One Year Thanks To New Offer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Verizon and Netflix are looking to juice their subscriber numbers by bringing back a popular offer that will get you one year of the Netflix Premium subscription plan for free. The deal will save you $240 over the course of 12 months and allow you to stream everything in the Netflix library on all of your devices (up to 4 simultaneous streams), watch in 4K Ultra HD resolution, and download content for offline viewing.

The free Netflix offer is now available, and is open to Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers that purchase at least one annual subscription from their +play hub from a selection that includes AMC+, Calm, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, STARZ, Super Duolingo, and more.

If you're unfamiliar, the +play hub allows Verizon customers to access numerous subscriptions from one place. To sweeten your options, 10 new partners have recently been added to the platform: Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark TV, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Paramount+, Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family and Wondrium. You can also subscribe to top tier services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery, HBO Max, and Xbox Game Pass.

Payment for these additional services will automatically be added to to your Verizon bill, and if you already have a Netflix subscription elsewhere, you can transfer it to +play for the freebie. Note that "this offer applies only to new customers of the qualifying subscription and new and existing customers of Netflix. Existing customers of the qualifying subscription and/or customers with another Netflix promotion are not eligible."