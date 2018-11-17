J.K. Simmons Cast In Hulu’s Veronica Mars Revival

Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival just added an Academy Award-winning actor to the cast in J.K. Simmons.

Simmons has joined the project in a recurring role and will play the part of Clyde Prickett, an ex-con who served 10 years for racketeering (via TV Line). Prickett was the first to offer protection to Big Dick Casablancas (played by David Starzyk), and now that he’s out of jail he is working for him as his fixer. On top of that, he has a bevy of friends from prison that he can call upon to help him take care of things while also keeping his and Casablancas’ above reproach.

Comic fans know Simmons from both his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films as well as Commissioner Gordon in WB’s Justice League, a role he will hopefully pop back up in at some point down the road.

The show has been a cult-favorite for some time now, and fans will see many of the familiar themes they loved from past seasons here, though it will be a bit darker according to Bell.

“It’s going to be a much darker world. It’s going to be a bigger world,” Bell told SiriusXM. “It’s definitely not going to be what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that. That it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic and definitely a little bit different.”

The series ran from 2004 to 2006, and while it was always critically loved, it was ultimately canceled, despite a final episode that moved things into the future to entice the network into another season of the show. That would have moved Mars into the FBI, but alas, it was still canceled. It would later get a fan-funded film in 2014.

Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, and David Starzyk.

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars hits Hulu sometime in 2019.