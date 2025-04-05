Former AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited and Emotional WWE Debut

Play video

After weeks of teases, it was time for former AEW star Rey Fenix to make his WWE debut on tonight’s SmackDown, and the star more than impressed. Fenix made his debut against NXT superstar Nathan Frazer, who is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions FraXiom and was making his SmackDown debut as well. The two had a thrilling match that ended up being a fantastic showcase for their abilities in the ring, and after several near falls it was Fenix who walked away with the big win. This was a night Fenix has been waiting for a long time, and he said as much in an emotional promo after the match, starting this next WWE chapter off in stellar form.

Fenix and Frazer exchanged counters and reversals, but Fenix won that battle and almost clocked Frazer in the head with a kick. Frazer evaded Fenix’s offense by running all over the ring, but Fenix wouldn’t be denied, connecting with a roundhouse kick and almost pinning Frazer with a slick pop-up slam into a pin.

Frazer tried to dive through the ropes but didn’t quite make it all the way, getting caught up in the middle rope a bit. That said, he still connected with Fenix, but Fenix then returned the favor and went up top and soared into a slam on Frazer on the outside.

Frazer would get back into the swing of things soon after, going for a cover and then slamming Fenix into the announce table. Fenix would get Frazer back in the ring but Frazer grounded his opponent with knee strikes to the back and slam into a pin, but Fenix was able to kick out.

Frazer connected with some attacks in the corner and then met Fenix up top and hit a superplex into a neckbreaker, but that still wasn’t enough to keep Fenix down. Frazer went up top but missed a phoenix splash, only to rock Fenix with a knee strike to the jaw. Fenix reversed the next move and hit a spot-on dropkick before walking on the ropes and kicking Frazer in the face and almost scored a pin.

Frazer kicked Fenix in the head and only to get hit with a kick in the face and then a leaping kick to the head. Fenix then lifted Frazer and hit the MMB (Mexican Muscle Buster), and that was enough for the pin and the win. Fenix was clearly emotional after the big debut, and he delivered a passionate promo right after.

Fenix spoke to the crowd and ended the promo by saying something he’d wanted to say for a long time. Fenix said, “I waited my whole life to say this. I…am…WWE, animo!”

What did you think of Fenix’s WWE debut, and who would you like to see him face next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!