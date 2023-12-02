RoboForce: The Animated Series Opening and Theme

In 2089, the latest version of Soraya Aviram's RoboForce debuted with plans to assist a new intergalactic society on Earth. Unfortunately, the same day as the announcement, Soraya's rival, Silas Duke, revealed his new Utopia Aegis 101 line of bots, which made RoboForce immediately obsolete. RoboForce split up and was forced into menial jobs for 15 years without hope of ever being heroes... Until suddenly, a rogue code infected the Utopia Aegis 101's to turn on humanity, and no one else besides Maxx 89 and the rest of RoboForce has a chance to stop them.