I Can’t Believe Prime Video Just Cancelled This 2-Season TV Show With 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s never easy when a TV show you enjoy gets cancelled, and even worse when it feels like it was way too soon. The streaming era is littered with such shows, and Prime Video has its fair share of them. Some decisions are, of course, understandable; others much less so. But whether it’s The Wheel of Time or My Lady Jane or another of the litany of series that the streamer pulled the plug on, there’s a good chance there’s something you wish had been given more time.

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Another such case arrived recently with the cancellation of Gen V, Prime Video’s spinoff of The Boys that takes place at a college for Supes. I’ll admit that this one surprised me. The Boys‘ wider universe hasn’t quite made the splash that might’ve been expected – animated series Diabolical only got one season, for instance – but Gen V was a strong spinoff that was starting to overtake the original show. It’s also a franchise that still has a clear future, despite the main show ending: Jensen Ackles-led prequel Vought Rising is coming next year, and could have multiple seasons; there’s also a Mexico-set series in the works.

Prime Video, like most streamers, doesn’t provide much in terms of viewing data or official explanations for cancellations, but presumably, it was a case of ratings and cost that led to this one being scrapped, and that’s a massive shame, because Gen V should’ve been part of that future.

Gen V Deserved Better Than Being Cancelled After Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Gen V wasn’t a perfect series by any means, but it was a very fun one. It captured some of the same spirit as The Boys, but in a way that felt fresh. It was every bit as gross and violent, even more creative in its powers and kills, and combined all of that with a lot of heart and some well-developed character arcs. The young heroes and villains at its core were the real highlight of the show: in a way that reminded me a little of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it excelled when exploring the intersection between normal teenage life and the extraordinary.

With so many of its own great characters (and actors), there was absolutely potential for more. At the very least, it deserved a third season to properly wrap up the main arcs. Gen V Season 2’s ending was, in part, set up for The Boys Season 5, where those heroes will return in some capacity. But those shows and stories should still have a degree of separation; indeed, they haven’t yet appeared in the fifth season (and that’s not a bad thing). With that, I’d at least have seen them get the chance to end their time at Godolkin University.

It was also a show that could’ve continued on beyond that, though, given its premise. This could easily have introduced a fresh cast and continued on beyond that. Perhaps there are challenges with its story once Homelander is (presumably) defeated in The Boys Season 5, but there should be enough compelling drama and comedy at a Supe college to sustain itself, and the best parts of the show weren’t the ones focused on crossovers anyway. It seemed primed to continue going up a level in its third season, so while there’s hope those characters will return in other shows, it’s hard not to be disappointed that Gen V is no more.

The first two seasons of Gen V are available to stream on Prime Video.

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