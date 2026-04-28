7 Most Lethal X-Men Villains Ranked by Highest Kill Count

Superhero stories, by their very nature, are somewhat repetitive. Individual heroes and teams tend to repeat and recycle certain broad strokes, if not entire storyline structures. After all, when you release a new comic every month for decades and want the characters to remain recognizable, you’re bound to reuse ideas at some point. The X-Men, for instance, typically subsist on a steady diet of apocalyptic futures and near-extinction events. These stories happen a lot, and with them, it’s only natural that the villains helming them are downright monsters. These villains don’t just make it their mission to bring down the X-Men, but take as much life as possible along the way.

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With so many villains plotting so many destructive acts, it can be easy to lose track of the details. Today, we’re taking a look at seven of the X-Men’s deadliest foes, ranking them by the number of people they killed. Now, it’s impossible to truly get an accurate kill count for these characters, and plenty have only a vaguely implied number, but we’re keeping this list as factual as possible with statements and observed actions. For example, Sublime has said that he’s all but responsible for hatred and bigotry between humans and mutants, but we don’t know how directly responsible he is, so he can’t really qualify. With all that established, let’s vault into these vile villains’ kill counts.

7) Magneto

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He might have reformed himself now, but the X-Men’s number one antagonist has taken a lot of lives along his road to redemption. He’s killed dozens, if not hundreds, of people who have directly or indirectly stood against him, but most of his kills came from the “Fatal Attractions” storyline, where Magneto unleashed an EMP that shut off electronics worldwide. Conservatively, this act had to have resulted in thousands of deaths as technology failed. Millions of people rely on electronics to survive, especially in hospitals. Even with heroes around the world curbing the worst of it, this act must have led to untold death. Still, even with a high-end assumption, everyone else has many more kills under their belts.

6) Apocalypse

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This ancient mutant has existed for thousands of years, and in that time, he’s made it his mission to create a world where only the strong survive. This is the character we have to make the most assumptions for, but it would be insane to deny that Apocalypse is a force of pure death. He conquered his homeland of Egypt, fought the endless armadas of Amenth for an untold time, and slaughtered countless armies over his millennia of existence. That’s all before his modern destruction. If we counted the lives lost in the “Age of Apocalypse” timeline, he would get boosted by several million, although he still wouldn’t have enough to claim fifth place on our list.

5) Cassandra Nova

Charles Xavier’s Mummudrai, the evil spirit everyone must overcome in the womb, embodies everything Xavier isn’t. All the love Charles has in his heart was replaced with hate in Cassandra’s, and when she first appeared in “E Is For Extinction,” it was her mission to wipe mutantkind off the map. She commandeered a Master Mold and used it to destroy Genosha, killing over sixteen million mutants. This genocide informed the X-Men’s stories for years, setting a precedent that the comics still haven’t shaken off. Cassandra Nova blasted a huge chunk of mutantkind off the map, but somehow she’s only in the top five on this list.

4) Dark Phoenix

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When Jean Grey first lost herself to her incalculable power in the “Dark Phoenix Saga,” she left her mark in the bloodiest way possible. Dark Phoenix sped off to the cosmos, traversing light-years in moments, but found that the journey left her hungry. To sate her cosmic appetite, she drained the life force from a star. Unfortunately, the populated planet of D’bari IV was caught in the ensuing supernova. In Uncanny X-Men (1963) #135, Dark Phoenix wiped out all five billion inhabitants in a matter of minutes. This proved that Jean was someone you should never, ever be on the bad side of, and that the Dark Phoenix was far too dangerous to be controlled.

3) Revelation

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In the X-Men’s most recent dystopian future, “The Age of Revelation,” the titular villain succeeded where Apocalypse failed. As the mutant warmonger’s heir, he strove to create a world where only the strongest survived. However, Revelation also wanted to avoid unnecessary death, so he came to the conclusion that he had to transform the weak into the strong. He achieved this by merging himself with the entire planet, converting everyone and everything into an extension of himself. Technically, everyone survived, but Revelation effectively killed all eight billion people on Earth with this plan, replacing them all with himself. Ironically, the one who wanted the least death ranks amongst the greatest killers in X-Men history.

2) The Brood

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The Brood are an interuniversal species of galactic predators. They’re insectoid monsters capable of consuming everything, and are driven by an insatiable hunger for sustenance and suffering. They’ve tormented universe 616’s cosmos for eight thousand years and show no signs of slowing down. According to X-Men (2019) #8, the Brood control ten thousand worlds. For math’s sake, let’s assume that the average population per planet matches D’bari IV. That would mean that the Brood have ripped apart upwards of fifty trillion lives in their endless murder spree. That number is literally unfathomable, and yet, they still only take second place.

1) Phalanx

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The Phalanx is, without a doubt, the number one murderer in the X-Men’s history, and it’s nowhere near close. It’s an artificial intelligence that literally operates on a galactic scale, using an entire galaxy as its core. It seeks constant expansion by assimilating anything and everything it comes across, and that means death for everything it touches. According to Uncanny X-Men #344, the Phalanx have already assimilated one hundred thousand worlds and two hundred thousand species. Using the same planetary average population as above, this would make the Phalanx responsible for five hundred trillion deaths. That’s ten times more than second place, which makes the Phalanx the most lethal enemies the X-Men have ever faced, without question.

Which lethal villain do you consider to be the most dangerous? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!