5 Best Underrated Open-World Games

There are a lot of open-world games vying for our attention. So, understandably, many skip those that don’t garner immediate favor with fans and critics alike. After all, why should you commit to play dozens of hours of a huge sprawling open-world game that everyone is fairly mixed on? Well, because, while they may have received negative reviews at launch from an overwhelming number of people, these titles are completely misunderstood, underappreciated, and, most crucially, underrated.

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Despite their handful of flaws, these open-world games deserve another chance, in large part because they bring a unique twist to the generic formula so frequently used by titles in the genre. From a sprawling horror game that serves as a spot of virtual tourism to a fantasy-sci-fi-RPG epic that too few people discuss, these open-world games are sure to offer you something a little different from the expected and everyday. If you’re up for a daring new adventure with a title that didn’t get the flowers it deserved at launch, then these open-world games are the perfect choice for you.

5. Outcast: A New Beginning

Image Courtesy of THQ Nordic

Outcast: A New Beginning is the sequel to the 1999 cult classic and highly innovative (for its time) sci-fi epic, Outcast. Don’t let that dissuade you from trying it out, however, as this newer entry is more than approachable for those completely new to the budding series. It sports a ridiculously large and varied open-world full of sprawling alien jungles, lush forests, snowcapped peaks, and ruined temples. You get a jetpack that allows you to soar over the world below, glide about at blisteringly fast speeds, and explore the highly vertical world in a way that most games simply don’t allow.

Aside from several technical issues, Outcast: A New Beginning was largely slept on due to its abundance of fetch quests. It is easily the game’s biggest shortcoming, but one largely balanced out by the frenetic combat and aforementioned gorgeous open world. The story also further obfuscates the irritation one may feel at having to find and deliver yet another item, as the context it provides is suitably fun and at times a little eccentric. If you are looking for a truly staggeringly large alien open-world and can buy into the immensely satisfying exploration, enjoyable combat, and quirky narrative, then Outcast: A New Beginning is absolutely for you.

4. The Sabotuer

Image Courtesy of Pandemic Studios

The Sabotuer is an incredibly unique open-world game that was sadly overlooked at launch, in large part due to several unfortunate behind-the-scenes complications that led to it being a technical mess. Its developer, Pandemic Studios (best known for creating the original Star Wars: Battlefront games), was shut down by EA before it even launched, ensuring it never had the chance to polish it and get it in a decent technical state. However, even during its rougher moments, The Sabotuer manages to be like no other game you’ve ever played before, and is also, rather nicely, an open-world game you can beat in a weekend.

Set in 1940’s Nazi occupied France, you play as the titular saboteur and must liberate Paris from its oppressors. Each occupied district is entirely in black and white, and only once you’ve destroyed the Nazi installations there will color return. The Sabotuer’s greatest strength is the impressive level of freedom it provides, with each mission having numerous ways of completing the various objectives. You can play it stealthily, go in loud, or blow up the assorted watch towers and Nazi bases. There’s so much variety to The Sabotuer, which is greatly elevated by the explorable open-world Paris. If you can overlook the minor technical issues and a tad bit of jank, The Sabotuer, especially at its incredibly low base price, is absolutely worth playing.

3. Elex

Image Courtesy of Piranha Bytes

I have always considered Elex to be one of the most underrated fantasy RPGs available. Its stunning open-world plays host to some of the most interesting worldbuilding, several warring factions, each with their own distinct questline, wants, and needs, a plethora of unique enemy types that all pose a genuine challenge, and a healthy smattering of secrets to uncover. While its combat is a tad janky and exploration can, at times, feel a little cumbersome, there is no shortage of moments of awe and wonder in Elex. You’ll constantly be surprised by the mesmerising art direction, interconnected and intricately designed gameplay mechanics, and evolving world.

What makes Elex truly shine is its combination of both fantasy and sci-fi elements. The world blends from dense forests and rustic medieval towns to scorched deserts and futuristic fortresses. It is the closest I’ve come to finding a game that apes Horizon Zero Dawn’s phenomenal and seamless combination of fantasy and sci-fi visual motifs and gameplay mechanics, albeit minus all the giant dinosaurs. Elex is a unique open-world RPG, one full of jank (it comes from the developer of Gothic, so jank is a prerequisite at this point), but also full of charm, genuine innovation, and a swathe of fun moments.

2. Mad Max

Image Courtesy of Avalanche Studios

Mad Max is one of the loneliest open-world games I’ve ever played, but that is absolutely by design. Set in the hauntingly beautiful desolate apocalypse of the films of the same name, you’ll cruise around in your beat-up car, taking down enemies, engaging in violent, chaotic, and brutal car combat, before getting out and punching a bunch of psychopaths to death. You can upgrade your car, scour the dusty open-world for hidden secrets, stashes, and more, and work your way through the surprisingly strong story that is perfect for fans of the film and even those who’ve never seen the Australian classic.

Truly, though, Mad Max is at its best when you’re on the road, alone with your thoughts (and Chumbucket’s occasional banter), cruising along the dunes and soaking in the scenery around you. It surprised me that Mad Max comes from the same folks who created Just Cause, as while it is just as chaotic in moments, it’s also far more contemplative and significantly less vibrant. Mad Max largely went overlooked due to its somewhat repetitive gameplay loop, and it will definitely get to you if you strive to 100% everything you play. However, its roughly 20-hour campaign is more than enough to enjoy its unique open-world, something I highly recommend everyone experiences at least for a few hours.

1. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Image Courtesy of Tango Gameworks

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the most staggeringly beautiful games I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing. Despite also being one of the spookiest, I couldn’t peel my eyes away from its incredibly accurate recreation of the neon-soaked streets of Tokyo. You’ll really get to wander across its most famous locations, albeit without its millions of denizens milling around you, and soak in the eerie yet undeniably mesmerising atmosphere. Of course, surrounding all this stunning virtual tourism is a pretty great narrative featuring a host of mysterious characters and an exceptionally fun combat model.

You’ll be slinging spells like they’re bullets, taking down an array of enemies that range from truly terrifying to occasionally rather cute. There’s a series of side quests you can complete for spirits and an assortment of mythological creatures, all of which are rather insightful and fun. If you’re bad with horror, like me, don’t fear. There are a lot of tense moments, but the horror eases up the more you play, in large part thanks to your growing arsenal of spells. It’s also worth suffering through its scarier moments to see the aforementioned gorgeous world and experience the thrilling narrative. I have no idea why more people didn’t fall in love with Ghostwire: Tokyo like me. It is a phenomenal open-world, easily one of the best on PlayStation 5, and an easy recommendation for those looking for a first-person shooter that’s like no other you’ve played.

Which underrated open-world games do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!