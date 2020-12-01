Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Wants a Role on The Mandalorian

✖

Through its first two seasons, the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian has had no shortage of popular guest stars. Ming-Na Wen, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, Bill Burr, Amy Sedaris, and many others have hopped onto the show for a stint in a galaxy far, far away. Just this last week, Rosario Dawson appeared on the show as fan-favorite Force-wielder Ahsoka Tano. The Mandalorian has built a reputation for great guest appearances, and Daredevil alum Vincent D'Onofrio is hoping his name can get added to the list in the future.

A fan on Twitter reached out to D'Onofrio and asked what shows he would like to appear on in the future, noting that they'd love to see the actor on an upcoming season of Fargo. D'Onofrio replied by listing Daredevil (hoping to see the show return), The Umbrella Academy, and The Mandalorian.

Given D'Onofrio's imposing size and wide range of abilities, it feels like it would be easy for The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to find him a place in the Star Wars universe. He'd also be a name that most fans would love to see on the show.

While D'Onofrio has appeared in countless film and TV projects over the course of his career, most people have come to recognize him as Kingpin, the adversary of Daredevil. D'Onofrio starred on Netflix's Daredevil series as the terrifying villain, instantly becoming one of the most popular casting decisions in the history of comic book adaptations. There likely won't be a fourth season of Daredevil, but D'Onofrio has been very clear that he adored playing the Kingpin, and that he hopes to do it again someday.

"Steven DeKnight and Jeph [Loeb], they sent me the first scripts, which I wasn't in, but they wanted me to know what the tone was and then tagged along with that was the fact that again, they were looking for a human being, a character that had an emotional life," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And I felt really confident that I could deliver that. The thing about, I hit upon the way to play him almost instantly after I read the first script. It just came to me in a very kind of Stanislavsky way.

"I found the interior life that he should speak through almost immediately. And I always used that particular choice throughout all three seasons. And so the way his voice is, the way his emotions are, the way his anger is, the way his frustration is all of that honestly, really comes from one choice inside me that I would never tell what it is cause it's private, but I got it almost immediately and used it all the way through all three seasons to portray the character."

