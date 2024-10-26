Netflix may not have the best track record when it comes to letting its original shows run longer than a couple of seasons, but the streamer doesn’t seem to have that issue when it comes to Virgin River. The hit romance series has been a massive (and very affordable) hit for Netflix, and it’s currently on the way to becoming one of the longest running scripted shows in the streamer’s history.

Virgin River is coming back for Season 6 on December 19th, but Netflix isn’t waiting until then to let fans know that there will be even more in the future. This week, Netflix announced that Virgin River had been renewed for Season 7, confirming that the series will at least last through 2025.

It’s a good sign when a series gets renewed for another season shortly after the current season is released. The fact that Virgin River is being renewed more than a month before Season 6 even debuts shows just how much faith the streamer has in the series. And it’s nice for fans that they can watch Season 6 without worrying about it potentially being the end.

The upcoming sixth season of Virgin River will be a big one, as it will focus on the long-awaited wedding between Mel and Jack. Additionally, this season will likely plant some seeds for a Virgin River spinoff/prequel series.

Last year’s holiday episodes addressed the history that Mel’s parents had in and around Virgin River. There will be several flashbacks throughout Season 6 that tell the story of Mel’s father in the 1970s. That will likely lead to a spinoff series that Netflix has been developing for some time.

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s,” reads the official logline for Virgin River Season 6.

Alexandra Breckinridge and Martin Henderson star in Virgin River as Mel and Jack, respectively. They’re joined by fellow series regulars Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime.

The upcoming sixth season of Virgin River will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Netflix confirmed that Season 7 will keep that same episode order and length.